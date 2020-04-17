City of Cheyenne lays off 17 employees due to economic impacts from oil, COVID-19

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Orr said the layoffs were based on recommendations from department directors and who might be eligible for retirement. The jobs cut in the police and fire departments were largely administrative, she added.

The city had only about 60 days of operating reserves, so the cuts were necessary, Orr said. She added that the layoffs could be the first of numerous rounds of staffing reductions needing to take place as the city prepares its budget.

"I anticipate that what we did today is probably the beginning of a phased approach for where we're really going to have to end up," she said.

Cheyenne, due to its proximity to the commercial sectors of places like Fort Collins, Loveland, and Denver, has already seen lagging revenues in recent months and had already planned on a number of reductions in staffing, including moving city employees to a 34 hour workweek or potentially offering an early retirement package.

"We were discussing this long before COVID-19 hit," she said. "Now, we're very much laser-targeted in what it will look like to make the budget balance and still provide necessary services to our citizens."