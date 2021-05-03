Civil rights group calls on lawmaker to resign for tweet about Wyoming's first Black sheriff

The Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference acknowledged Western’s apology: “Mr. Cyrus Western, we took into account the fact that you apologized to the newly appointed Albany County Sherriff (sic) Aaron Appelhans for your untimely and distasteful tweet in December, 2020, where instead of celebrating his appointment as Wyoming’s first Black Sheriff you used your position to demoralize him. As a State Representative, you are aware this demoralization did not only represent a personal attack on Aaron Appelhans, but also the privilege of being a White male in America and the associative implicit bias towards people of color to the extent of misuse of of that privilege as well as Representative in the form of a tweeted microaggression.”