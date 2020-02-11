Coal is declining. The deficit is growing. Will the Wyoming Legislature face down the big issues this year?

CHEYENNE — Sitting in the old Supreme Court room Monday afternoon, Sen. Dan Dockstader recalled the story of a recent meeting with the treasurer for Lincoln County, a place that — in recent months — has entered one of the worst oil and gas busts in its history.
Trying to piece together the effects of the fallout, the newspaper publisher, onetime town councilman and current majority floor leader wanted to understand what the impact of the downturn truly looked like — not just the jobs or spending lost but also the overall impact on their community’s ability to fund their basic needs.
The difference, he said, was staggering, with thousands of dollars that once bolstered local government suddenly gone, from the county level down to the smallest town.
It was a story shared by many in Wyoming, which is still well behind the revenues seen in the good times before the 2015 bust. As communities struggle to fund themselves and attract new industry, many in resource-rich communities — particularly those with coal — are beginning to reckon with a future beyond fossil fuels, where a global economy well out of their hands shifts money long relied on in Wyoming.
But for many members of the Wyoming Legislature, that money still has a role to play — and is still worth fighting for.
“I think as we look for new solutions and new ways to raise revenues, we need to not forget our bedrock industries,” Dockstader said in a gathering with reporters Monday afternoon.
Early on, both the legislative and executive branch seemed to be on the same page. Protecting coal and natural gas — central players in the governor’s State of the State address that morning — seemed to weigh heavily on the minds of both branches. Both seemed to hear one another on the state’s finances as well, with an on-time budget bill — the first Day One budget delivery since 1974, according to House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper — ready for their perusal the minute they set foot through the door.
But for all the urgency expressed around protecting the state’s coal industry this year (more than a half-dozen bills have already been introduced this session dealing with coal alone), diversifying the state’s revenue streams still seems to be a distant prospect. While the governor’s efficiency commission has already begun to roll out efficiencies that are estimated to save up to $170 million per year over the next several years, the state’s expenses are anticipated to continue their upward climb as minerals are anticipated to continue declining.
“This budget gives us breathing room,” Gordon said Friday in an interview with Wyoming PBS. “I think this next year and the year following are both robust conversations about where it is we’re going to make our cuts, how is it we’re going to diversify our revenue stream, where are the places we’re going to emphasize this more, but I’m aggressively pursuing that.”
Whether those feelings of urgency will be shared by the rest of the Legislature remains an open question, however, even as the state begins to dig into millions of dollars in savings compiled during the state’s boom times. While roughly $70 million in savings could potentially be carved out of the state’s structural deficit this coming year, that deficit is only anticipated to grow over time. However, those realities, and whether they’re big enough issues to start substantial discussions on revenue as millions of dollars go toward protecting coal, is a different story.
“I think it’s a misperception this is sudden,” Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, told reporters on Monday. “We’ve seen this coming for a long time.”
Perkins pointed to numerous accomplishments in chipping away at the deficit in the last few years, whittling away at the obligations of the state’s general fund by trying to make different agencies like the Department of Game & Fish, the Department of Transportation and now, the Department of Tourism, self-sufficient.
“We’ve been doing little things all along, and we’re going to continue to work on those,” Perkins said.
But at the same time upstairs, discussions in the House Appropriations Committee turned to questions of how to fund a $47.5 million upgrade to WYDOT’s two-decade-old record-keeping system as lawmakers mull a 2-cent increase to the state’s fuel taxes and the prospect of increased fees for technology improvements. And while education will likely remain fully funded due to renewed support for an external cost adjustment in this year’s budget, future conversations about how that education will eventually be delivered remain up in the air, which could likely lead to some disputes in future sessions.
While Harshman said this year’s budget starts the state on a “glidepath” to fiscal sustainability pitched by Gordon, House Minority Floor Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said this year’s budget — coming just years after tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts and unprecedented declines in fossil fuels — is still far from addressing the state’s needs.
“Does this close the gap? The answer is no,” Connolly said. “We need to have a conversation about taxes.”
That conversation, however, likely won’t happen this year. After the Joint Committee on Revenue killed most major tax-raising legislation beyond a corporate income tax in the interim, bills on the table this year proposing larger revenues — a 1-cent sales tax increase proposed by Connolly ($403 million in revenues per biennium) was one example — other proposals, like regulated gaming, could help put off conversations about other, new taxes for a number of years.
“We’re the envy of most states,” Harshman said. “Nobody’s got money in the bank like us, nobody is paying cash for our bills, we’ve got zero debts. ... Have we got some clouds on the horizon? You bet. But we have a lot of time to solve these problems, and we’re going to work together.
“We’re the most accessible and the hardest-working legislative body in the world, and we’re going to get this done. It ain’t gonna happen in the next 24 days, but it’s going to be a process over the next several years.”