Coal is declining. The deficit is growing. Will the Wyoming Legislature face down the big issues this year?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether those feelings of urgency will be shared by the rest of the Legislature remains an open question, however, even as the state begins to dig into millions of dollars in savings compiled during the state’s boom times. While roughly $70 million in savings could potentially be carved out of the state’s structural deficit this coming year, that deficit is only anticipated to grow over time. However, those realities, and whether they’re big enough issues to start substantial discussions on revenue as millions of dollars go toward protecting coal, is a different story.

“I think it’s a misperception this is sudden,” Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, told reporters on Monday. “We’ve seen this coming for a long time.”

Perkins pointed to numerous accomplishments in chipping away at the deficit in the last few years, whittling away at the obligations of the state’s general fund by trying to make different agencies like the Department of Game & Fish, the Department of Transportation and now, the Department of Tourism, self-sufficient.

“We’ve been doing little things all along, and we’re going to continue to work on those,” Perkins said.