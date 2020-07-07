Cody resident Kanye West announces presidential bid

In May 2018, West told RollingStone magazine his presidential campaign would be a combination of “the (Donald) Trump campaign and maybe the Bernie Sanders principles.”

West has been particularly vocal on a number of political and social issues including reducing taxes, creating housing for the homeless, opposing abortion and improving racial inequality. When it comes to the latter, West recently expressed frustration with the relationship between the African American community and Democratic party, and in 2018 criticized the 13th Amendment as a green light to enslave convicts.

On his most recent album “Jesus Is King” he discussed many of these issues.

“The liberal will try to control a black person through the concept of racism because they know we are very proud, emotional people,” he said during a 2018 visit he paid to Trump at the White House.

During that visit he voiced his support for the second amendment, and has also expressed a need for fashion manufacturing to become more environmentally friendly.