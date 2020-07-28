Colorado governor sets demands for next US virus aid package

““We cannot afford to let our citizens struggle with unemployment uncertainty and instability during these difficult times, and suffer even further from a dramatic end to (the $600 benefit) without some kind of transition or additional cash payments while we are still in this health and economic crisis,” the governor said.

Polis has repeatedly expressed frustration with federal shortages of testing supplies, testing facilities and personal protective equipment that have left cash-strapped states to fend for themselves on the open market and devise their own containment strategies.

On Tuesday, he cited a failure by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to complete pledges made last spring to provide more than 390,000 test kits and hundreds of thousands of testing swabs. He also said more than 100,000 swabs were delivered but were useless because they weren’t sterile.

Polis urged the congressional delegation to seek at least $60 million to maintain testing of the general population as well as surveillance testing for nursing homes, long-term care facilities and community testing sites.