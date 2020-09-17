Comments claiming tribal members were transported in backs of sheriff's trucks were inaccurate, tribe says

Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter misspoke during Monday’s Legislative Committee on Tribal Relations when he said potential COVID-19 patients from the tribe were driven from the hospital in the back of sheriff’s trucks owned by Fremont County, a spokesman for the tribe said Wednesday.
The comments came in the middle of a hearing on COVID-19’s impacts on the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, which have seen more than one-quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming this year.
According to Spoonhunter’s comments at the time, indigent COVID-19 patients were turned away from the emergency room at the Riverton hospital in the early days of the pandemic — a claim the hospital’s operators, SageWest, denied — and transported back to the reservation on the backs of pickup trucks, a claim Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said in a statement Thursday was “completely false” and “without merit whatsoever.”
“We have never transported any individual,” Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. “We don’t care if they’re American Indian, white, black, yellow, green, it doesn’t matter. We have never transported any individual in the back of a truck.”
Tribal officials confirmed that Spoonhunter mischaracterized the situation to committee members in a number of interviews on Wednesday, saying that it was actually a private citizen who transported a single tribal member back to the reservation after hospital officials and local law enforcement declined to do so.
While Spoonhunter acknowledged in a statement to news media Wednesday afternoon that his testimony had contained misinformation, he declined to walk back his comments after Becker allegedly threatened to revoke the tribe’s use of county vehicles to assist in the transport of infected tribal members to and from the Wind River Family & Community Health Care and White Buffalo Recovery Center.
“Let me be clear: I won’t apologize for pointing out the kind of discrimination — whether overt or subtle — that Tribal members in Wyoming and across our country know well,” Spoonhunter said in his statement. “I won’t apologize for shining a light on anti-Tribal prejudice that impacts every aspect of our daily lives, including the quality of health care we receive in our times of greatest need. And I won’t apologize for talking openly and honestly about systemic racism and how it has contributed to a COVID-19 pandemic that continues to infect and kill our Arapaho people and members of Indian Country in disproportionate numbers.”
In his own statement to the Star-Tribune on Thursday afternoon, Becker denied making any disparaging comments toward tribal members, saying it was “unfortunate that situations can escalate unnecessarily when one does not hold themselves accountable for their words or actions.”
“I have and continue to uphold the highest standards possible as a representative of the citizens of Fremont County,” Becker wrote. “When I hear of untrue, disparaging remarks made towards those I work and serve with, I stand up and try to correct the situation.”
According to Lee, the sheriff’s office has attempted to broker a deal with a local ambulance service to transport patients between the reservation and Riverton in the early days of the pandemic, only to drop those plans once local officials determined that the cost would be too significant. Lee then arranged for a vehicle with a plexiglass shield to be provided to the Northern Arapaho Tribe for their use, a vehicle that is still in use today alongside a similar vehicle purchased with tribal funds.
Though the sheriff’s office and local officials denied some of the specific claims made by Spoonhunter on Monday, tribal officials maintain that their members have faced significant disparities in their treatment by county officials.
Richard Brannan — the CEO of Wind River Family and Community Healthcare — told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that while the county has offered some assistance, the county was a challenging partner in transporting tribal members between emergency room visits and the reservation in the early days of the pandemic.
At one point in the early days of the pandemic, Brannan said one of his case managers received a call from hospital employees at 3 a.m. asking him to arrange transport for a patient from one of his clinics on the reservation, something Brannan said is never requested of the clinics in Lander or in other parts of the county.
Though the hospital’s CEO apologized for that incident, Brannan said that he and other employees of the clinic regularly received calls from SageWest employees to transport tribal members — including those who were positive for COVID-19 and receiving treatment — out of the hospital.
“The thing that upset me was that they were acting like we were a taxi service,” he said.
Becker said that the county will continue to work with the tribe.
“Fremont County has and will continue to work cooperatively with not only each Tribe, but any entity that we can to provide the best care possible to each citizen during this trying time,” Becker wrote Thursday. “We are all one in this great County we call home, Fremont County.”
