Comments claiming tribal members were transported in backs of sheriff's trucks were inaccurate, tribe says

“I have and continue to uphold the highest standards possible as a representative of the citizens of Fremont County,” Becker wrote. “When I hear of untrue, disparaging remarks made towards those I work and serve with, I stand up and try to correct the situation.”

According to Lee, the sheriff’s office has attempted to broker a deal with a local ambulance service to transport patients between the reservation and Riverton in the early days of the pandemic, only to drop those plans once local officials determined that the cost would be too significant. Lee then arranged for a vehicle with a plexiglass shield to be provided to the Northern Arapaho Tribe for their use, a vehicle that is still in use today alongside a similar vehicle purchased with tribal funds.

Though the sheriff’s office and local officials denied some of the specific claims made by Spoonhunter on Monday, tribal officials maintain that their members have faced significant disparities in their treatment by county officials.

Richard Brannan — the CEO of Wind River Family and Community Healthcare — told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that while the county has offered some assistance, the county was a challenging partner in transporting tribal members between emergency room visits and the reservation in the early days of the pandemic.