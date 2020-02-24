Committee advances tax break for Wyoming coal exports

“This severance tax break will do nothing,” said Shannon Anderson, a staff attorney and organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “A very small portion of Wyoming coal is currently exported – almost all of it out of Canada, at a port with excess capacity. Any idea that there will be a greater amount of coal exports is pure speculation at best. There will be no pay-off from this tax exemption.”

The skepticism about the prospective payoff of the tax exemption was apparent with a number of members of the committee, who argued that the state was not only interfering with the free market but also explicitly going out of its way for returns that may never coalesce.

“The notion that people on this committee would vote no on this bill because they don’t like coal, I think, is an unfair characterization,” said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie. “What this bill would do is lower the amount of money that could be coming into Wyoming. We don’t have a dollar figure, we don’t have a fiscal note on this, we don’t know how many tons will be coming out, we don’t know what the negative impact on our revenue streams would be. So I would take some concern with the characterization we would vote no on this because we don’t like coal. Voting no on this could mean we like to keep our tax dollars in the state, as opposed to sending it overseas.”