Committee advances tax break for Wyoming coal exports

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers advanced legislation Monday that would give the state’s coal companies a tax break on coal shipped overseas through ports in Canada and Mexico. The sponsors of the bill believe the effort could help Powder River Basin coal avoid blocked export terminals in states like Washington to reach lucrative markets on the Pacific Rim.
Sponsored by Reps. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, and Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, House Bill 231 would eliminate all state severance tax payments for coal companies that, because of a mix of geography, economics and politics, currently cannot feasibly export their products to overseas markets where they could potentially be competitive against dirtier or cheaper sources.
Overall, the tax cut — if passed — would reduce those companies’ taxes by 3 percent, bringing their total payment to 4 percent.
The legislation is part of a larger strategy to export Wyoming coal to Asian markets, where coal is still a popular and highly in-demand resource. Earlier this year, Gov. Mark Gordon filed a lawsuit against the state of Washington for blocking Wyoming’s coal exports through the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Longview. And in the Legislature this session, lawmakers are working to approve tens of millions of dollars in new spending to help stimulate and market the state’s ailing coal industry, which lawmakers have argued still has a role to play in the world’s energy portfolio.
It is unclear what the fiscal impact — positive or negative — of the legislation could be. There is no available data to show the end destination of the 112,000 tons of coal exported out of the state in 2018 — the latest year for which data is available — and, in the future, it is unknown how much money could be raised from a potential stimulus to the state’s energy sector, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill.
The bill’s sponsors believe the tax exemption may be the missing link needed to help encourage coal exporters and offer a more affordable alternative to Asian markets that — while still heavily reliant on coal — could be willing to pay just a little extra for cleaner-burning coal. The only thing holding back states like Wyoming, Nicholas said, is the cost to deliver that coal.
“My suggestion is that selling some coal — let’s say 75 million tons goes to the market — that’s going to help our coal industry, that’s going to help the folks in Gillette and Sheridan, that’s going to help jobs,” Nicholas said. “Quite honestly, anyone opposed to this, frankly, doesn’t want to help coal because they don’t like coal. It’s that simple.”
Whether that would allow Wyoming coal to be competitive against states like Montana — which has a higher severance tax rate, cleaner and higher BTU coal, and greater export volumes than Wyoming — and eventually help to stimulate the state’s coal exports is an open question.
“This severance tax break will do nothing,” said Shannon Anderson, a staff attorney and organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “A very small portion of Wyoming coal is currently exported – almost all of it out of Canada, at a port with excess capacity. Any idea that there will be a greater amount of coal exports is pure speculation at best. There will be no pay-off from this tax exemption.”
The skepticism about the prospective payoff of the tax exemption was apparent with a number of members of the committee, who argued that the state was not only interfering with the free market but also explicitly going out of its way for returns that may never coalesce.
“The notion that people on this committee would vote no on this bill because they don’t like coal, I think, is an unfair characterization,” said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie. “What this bill would do is lower the amount of money that could be coming into Wyoming. We don’t have a dollar figure, we don’t have a fiscal note on this, we don’t know how many tons will be coming out, we don’t know what the negative impact on our revenue streams would be. So I would take some concern with the characterization we would vote no on this because we don’t like coal. Voting no on this could mean we like to keep our tax dollars in the state, as opposed to sending it overseas.”
Nicholas, however, argued the tax break was one of the few tools Wyoming had to fight back against states like Washington who he said had already interfered in the free market, holding the state’s industry back from its full potential.
“If they had those fair practices, we’d be saving 20 bucks a ton and we’d be shipping coal right now,” Nicholas said.