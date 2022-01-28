Committee moves forward with statewide redistricting map that adds three lawmakers

The Wyoming legislative committee tasked with redistricting has voted to move forward with a statewide map following months of debate, a litany of meetings and a fair share of controversies. But even after all that, the work isn’t over.

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday in favor of a map that would increase the total number of state lawmakers to 93 by adding two House districts and one Senate district. There are currently 60 representatives and 30 senators in the Legislature.

Each of the 93 districts is within deviation, meaning the proportion of constituents to representatives does not stray too far. The map, however, is not final, and the committee plans to hold one more meeting before the budget session begins Feb. 14.

Lawmakers have been working for months on redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes that occurred over the past decade. Throughout the process, the committee experienced difficulties balancing the urban and rural regions of the Equality State.

Adding three lawmakers, some lawmakers said, helps to give the rural areas the representation they deserve, while respecting the population increases in some of the urban areas.

As it goes with redistricting, adding three lawmakers and splitting up some counties made some interested parties happy and left others dissatisfied.

“My initial reaction to that was ‘no,’ that I don’t think it was prudent for us to add more,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. “And then during this process, it became apparent that the gridlock was profound.”

Others were more cynical about the potential change in numbers.

“We couldn’t play nice in the sand box and we fought over the toys, so we had to add more toys to the sandbox,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, told the Star-Tribune.

One of the House districts would comprise parts of north Cheyenne and sections of Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties. Amendments are likely to come to that district, multiple lawmakers told the Star-Tribune.

The other House district will be east of downtown Casper, encompassing more rural parts of the area extending to the Glenrock region. The goal, lawmakers said, is to have an “outside of Casper district” that encompasses the “mineral interest area” of Glenrock and the Dave Johnston Power Plant.

The Senate district would stretch through the central-eastern part of the state and partly straddle Natrona and Converse counties. It would slightly displace Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas.

Lawmakers reasoned the new House district would encompass more of Natrona County, while the new Senate district would encompass more of Converse County.

“We can make it work, but it does make it more difficult,” said Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, who was in the Legislature when there were 62 representatives and 31 senators in the past.

The price tag of adding three more lawmakers is difficult to pin down. Legislative Service Office Fiscal Officer Heather Kammerman estimated that the cost of a legislator from Natrona and Laramie counties who is not in leadership would be about $20,000 per year. That figure also depends on whether there is a special session or not.

In the new map, one of the only blue areas in the state, Albany County, would remain whole, as lawmakers there repeatedly asked for. No other counties would be included in Albany County’s legislative districts.

Keeping Albany whole — as opposed to splitting it between the two neighboring counties — has the potential to brighten Democrats’ election prospects. That said, the outskirts of Laramie are fairly red.

The president of the local NAACP and a nearly lifelong south Cheyenne resident told lawmakers he supports the 62-31 plan.

“None of the plans are flawless, but I believe that this one represents the people the best,” Pastor Stephen Latham said.

That was the sentiment of the day: There is not going to be a plan that keeps everyone happy, but the map that is moving ahead maximizes the benefits for the most people, explained Nethercott.

The committee chairman agreed.

“We discovered it was absolutely impossible to make everybody happy,” said Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower.

Part of the benefit of adding a House district near Cheyenne is that south Cheyenne, which has a large Latino population, is only split between two districts, as opposed to four. That gives Latinos in south Cheyenne more voting power instead of being spread into larger, whiter districts.

“We went from four to two, and we like that better,” said Carla Gregorio, vice president of the Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition. “I was really surprised.”

Multiple members of the committee have expressed a desire to move ahead with only one map, but the committee did vote to sponsor a back-up plan drafted by Scott “in case something goes wrong.” Scott’s map also has all districts within deviation.

If the map that gets implemented is out of deviation in any way, “we’re probably going to get sued, no matter what we do,” Scott said.

This year’s redistricting process was fraught at times, with battles between lawmakers representing more rural and urban parts of the state. The process took longer than expected — at one point, the committee hoped to have a map done by Dec. 1.

Amid those difficulties, there have been calls to give the task of redistricting to someone other than the Legislature. Latham raised the idea of an independent organization handling the task of redistricting before delivering the map back to lawmakers, in part to avoid “ill feelings.”

He has not been alone in proposing such a solution. In fact, Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, plans to bring a bill that takes the power away from the legislative committee and gives it to an independent panel.

Driskill, the chairman of the committee, is not totally sold on the idea of an independent commission. He told the Star-Tribune that to quell some of the issues lawmakers face by doing the work themselves, a process should be written into statute in which an algorithm draws the very first map. Lawmakers would then participate in amending it.

“It would be a heartless approach without any politics,” he said.

For the huge number of meetings and long hours of debate it has taken the committee to get to this point, the 62-31 plan passed surprisingly smoothly.

“There was some behind the scenes trying to grab people and pin them down on this,” Case said.

As for the next meeting, the committee plans to adopt an official map that will go into a draft bill. But first, the committee will have to sort out some of the heartburn certain lawmakers have over how Laramie, Platte and Goshen counties are split.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

