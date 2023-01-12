Committee rejects request for $40M to develop recreation paths

CHEYENNE — Requests for trails funding in Wyoming far outpace available money, but on Thursday, legislators voted down a bill that would have infused millions into state pathways.

The House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee voted 5-4 against House Bill 48, titled “Active transportation and recreation grant program.” Voting against the bill were Reps. Abby Angelos, R-Gillette; Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins; Daniel Singh, R-Cheyenne; Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan; and John Winter, R-Thermopolis.

“I really dislike doing this, but I will be a no vote on this bill,” Burkhart said. “Forty million dollars is a lot of money.”

Burkhart cited a lack of fees on users like cyclists or hikers as one reason for his no vote. Western said that, although he does regularly see people using the trail systems near his home in Sheridan County, he was also concerned about such a large allocation.

“I appreciate the intent of the bill to build these trails,” he said. “From a personal perspective, the $40 million appropriation does make me a bit nervous.”

Western suggested putting the $40 million into the state agency pool, where it could generate a 6% return.

“Six percent of $40 million is about $600,000, give or take,” Western said. “I know that is not anywhere near the amount of money to do these projects, but it is a mechanism or option to continue to generate that kind of money.”

He did not amend the original bill to make the change, however, and ultimately voted against HB 48.

This wasn’t the first time such an allocation was considered and voted down by state lawmakers. In 2022, the Legislature discussed a similar allocation, but in budget amendments, settled for $10 million. This year, the bill didn’t make it out of committee.

HB 48 would have moved $40 million from the state’s general fund to the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Cultural Resources for shared pathways and greenways, safe pedestrian and bicycle routes to school, sidewalk and crosswalk networks and walkable main streets. Much of the funding would have been funneled through WYDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Programs (TAP).

“Trails are probably the biggest requested item we get at State Parks,” Dave Glenn, deputy director of outdoor recreation for Wyoming State Parks, told the committee.

In 2008, visitation at Curt Gowdy State Park was about 50,000 per year.

“We started building trails there, and people came,” Glenn said. “We had 518,000 people last year.”

Michael Kusiek, executive director of Wyoming Pathways, told the committee that not only do trail systems improve safety, they often have a positive economic impact.

“One of the trails we built last year is in Thermopolis,” Kusiek said. “They are starting to see a whole new sector of the economy growing in that community. … At the trailhead parking lot, there are a whole bunch of new vehicles with bike racks on top that they hadn’t seen in town before of people who are coming to town, eating in the restaurants and staying in hotels.”

According to WYDOT Special Project Manager Sandra Sanderson, TAP receives roughly $5 million in federal funding and had nearly five times that in unfunded projects last year.

“We had $24.4 million in unfunded projects from fiscal year 2023,” Sanderson said. “I also know that Wyoming Pathways has done a survey to assess communities and found out what the need is for pathways, and the need exists both for paved surface and natural surface trails.”