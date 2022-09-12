Committee will not sponsor Wyoming bill targeting pregnant drug users

The Joint Judiciary Committee will not sponsor a proposed bill that would have made using drugs while pregnant a felony, following a vote Monday.

Most people who testified to the committee during Monday’s meeting opposed the bill, and said it would likely deter pregnant women from seeking medical care.

“We know that criminalizing pregnant women who are using drugs won’t stop them from using drugs,” said Dr. Louisa Mook, with the Indian Health Service, “but it will stop them from going to the doctor’s office.”

Though most Judiciary members voted to advance the bill during a meeting in Casper on Monday, it did not earn the majority of senators required for the committee to sponsor the bill. Sen. Tim French, R-Cody, was not at Monday’s meeting and Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, was out of the room during the vote.

The bill was modeled after one introduced by Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, in the most recent Legislative session, which failed on the Senate floor. This version lessened potential penalties for a first offense from prison time to probation or deferred sentences.

Another bill, which would only prosecute mothers whose babies were born with deformities, was brought last session by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, but did not make it out of the Labor and Health Committee. All other attempts in recent years at similar legislation have failed.

The bill could still be introduced by an individual lawmaker during the upcoming session, but has a much slimmer chance of passing without a committee’s support.

Representatives from the Northern Arapaho Business Council, Pro-Choice Wyoming and the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, as well as several Wyoming health care providers, told the committee Monday that creating a crime targeting addicted pregnant women would likely only lead to more harm.

No state currently has such a law. Tennessee passed one in 2014, said Lauren Wranosky of the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, but allowed it to sunset in 2016 after seeing an uptick in infant and fetal deaths.

“Certainly the richer the data source … the quicker we can act,” said Stefan Johansson, director of the Wyoming Department of Health.

Right now, Wyoming is in the minority of U.S. states that don’t require hospitals to report when infants are exposed to controlled substances. Mook said while she doesn’t support creating a new crime, she does support mandatory reporting.

Hospitals and doctors make the call on whether or not to report exposed or addicted infants, usually based on how concerned they are for the child’s safety.

A doctor or law enforcement officer can also decide whether a child should be taken away from its parents, through the Department of Family Services. The other option available is developing a “plan of safe care” with DFS to start treatment and monitor further substance use.

In 2021, 115 infants were born in Wyoming with some amount of exposure to controlled substances, according to Korin Schmidt, director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Marijuana was the most common substance detected, followed by methamphetamine and opiates.

Thirty-seven of those children were placed in foster care, Schmidt said.

Resources for drug treatment in Wyoming, particularly those in the state’s prisons, are already stretched thin. Department of Corrections Director Dan Shannon said that 54 of 55 female beds available for intensive treatment at the Newcastle prison are currently filled, with more waiting.

Though the proposed bill targeted controlled substances including methamphetamine and opiates, Mook said that babies affected by heavy alcohol use are much more common and often suffer much worse symptoms.

“But when I talk to moms who have become sober after addiction, pregnancy is often the thing that they say jump-started that process,” Mook said.

Voting in favor of the bill Monday were Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs and Reps. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo; Dan Laursen, R-Powell; Ember Oakley, R-Riverton; Art Washut, R-Casper; Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody and Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne.

Sens. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep and R.J. Kost, R-Powell, as well as Reps. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie; Mike Yin, D-Jackson and Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, voted against it.

There is already a federal mandate to address drug use while pregnant on a local level, Schmidt said. While Wyoming’s efforts slowed during the pandemic, DFS has worked with health care providers and law enforcement to implement “plans of safe care” for women who use while pregnant.

Lawmakers may also consider a bill this upcoming session that would extend Medicaid coverage for women from two to 12 months after giving birth, which proponents said could encourage them to seek out medical care for themselves and their babies more often.