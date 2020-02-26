Conservation groups grow anxious as Legislature pursues land value bill

Steinmetz said in an interview Wednesday she met Ivory at a legislative conference, where she first became acquainted with the idea of finding a federal equivalency for PILT programs as a new means of generating revenues for the state – much needed at a time when the state faces a nearly $600 million structural deficit by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

Ivory's background – as well as the subtext that income-producing federal lands are somehow burdensome to the public – has made some conservation groups in Wyoming concerned about what the endgame is. Already, in-state groups like the Wyoming Outdoor Council and national public lands groups like the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership have come out in opposition to the bill, arguing it could lead to lawmakers and the public discounting a number of the intangible benefits those lands have for recreation and tourism.

Ivory – in his new position – has never explicitly called for the transfer of federal lands to the public, arguing instead that the data could be used to try and convince the federal government to potentially increase PILT payments to align with property taxes across the board. Steinmetz acknowledged his past, but emphasized that one’s past positions should not discount good ideas they may have further on.