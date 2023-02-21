Off-reservation hunting rights legislation died on its final vote in the Senate on Tuesday after garnering such strong backlash from members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe that two senators who cosponsored the measure pulled their names.

The legislation, sponsored by Fremont County Rep. Lloyd Larson, was brought in response to the U.S. Supreme Court case Herrera v. Wyoming. It would have authorized the governor to negotiate and enter into agreements with tribes concerning hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering rights and provided the state government some rule-making authority.

Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, both removed their co-sponsorship of the bill on Tuesday, which is uncommon. “I’ve never done that,” Ellis said. “But this is unlike other pieces of legislation we bring for consideration.”

There were a series of protests against the bill at Fort Washakie, with the largest one happening on Friday, Case said. Lander even heard about the bill’s controversy at church over the weekend, he said.

“When you stand back and read this language, and you read this language about a member of a sovereign tribe which predates the state of Wyoming. That has historical ties here for thousands of years…” Case said. “You can see why they’re upset.”

Members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe said they were blindsided by their business council’s decision to negotiate this legislation with Gov. Mark Gordon “behind closed doors.”

The bill was introduced due to a legal debate that started in 2014 when Clayvin Herrera went hunting with family on the Crow tribe’s reservation in southern Montana. They crossed into the neighboring Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming, where they killed several elk. He was later fined, which sparked conversations about off-reservation tribal hunting rights in Wyoming.

He argued that when the Crow tribe gave up land in present-day Montana and Wyoming under an 1868 treaty, the tribe retained the right to hunt on it. His attorneys petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, and they eventually sided with Herrera in a 5-4 vote in 2019.

The legislation was meant to proactively address off-reservation hunting guidelines rather than allow a future court decision to create Wyoming’s standard, Larson said during the bill’s initial hearing on Jan. 24.

“This last year, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe approached the governor’s office and inquired if the state would be willing to work with them in pursuing some kind of off-reservation hunting language that would allow this to move forward,” he said. Since that time, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and the governor’s office “have worked together.”

The bill passed unanimously that day and continued to enjoy sweeping support until it failed on its final reading in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. The legislation was sold as having been in part created with and supported by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

Yet, Eastern Shoshone tribal members had no knowledge of this bill until it hit the legislative session, member Jola LeBeau told the Star-Tribune last week. The six-members of the business council “were negotiating with Gov. Mark Gordon for six months without our knowledge.”

“A lot of them can’t believe the business council did this, but they did. I think they thought they had the power to do this, but they don’t,” she said.

The business council ultimately withdrew its support for the bill in a letter sent to the governor’s office on Feb. 3, but many feared it may have been too late to stop the legislation's momentum; the bill passed another two votes in the Senate after the letter was sent.

They withdrew that support after obtaining legal opinions from tribal attorneys and hearing concerns from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, who share the same hunting treaty, John St. Clair, the Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman, said in the letter.

“We apologize for this development; however, we now believe that the bill will jeopardize and compromise the rights of our tribe and other tribes, if it becomes state law,” he wrote.

The Eastern Shoshone Business Council did not respond to requests for comment beyond providing the letter.

The bill failed by an 8-23 vote.