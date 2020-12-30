Conversations around Albany County sheriff's hire highlighted wide variety of voices involved

“I kind of took a step back once I knew that the that O’Malley was on his way out, and that (his replacement) was going to be someone who was appointed by people who I knew personally that I could trust,” said Seth McGee, a local activist. “I did have a lot of faith, especially because of a lot of changes in the local government. This was after the election here, and seeing that there were a lot of very outspoken people demanding this shift to occur after the election. I believe that is what pushed O’Malley to resign sooner than people had anticipated.”

Deciding on his replacement would prove to be a challenge.

The Democratic Party — which already enjoys unusual influence in Laramie, one of Wyoming’s few liberal strongholds — made significant electoral gains there in 2020, winning a sizeable majority on the Laramie City Council and driving a majority of Albany County to support a Democratic candidate in a presidential race for the first time in decades.

With a political mandate secured from the voters, local party leadership suddenly found themselves in a position to have a profound impact on local policing, one of the most critical and divisive issues for voters locally and nationally in this past election cycle. In Laramie, those conversations had reached a fever pitch.