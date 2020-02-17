Converse County commissioner, businessman Robert Short announces run for US Senate

GLENROCK — Converse County commissioner and business owner Robert G. Short announced his run for U.S. Senate on Monday afternoon, making him the seventh person in Wyoming to do so this election cycle.

Short, who is running as a Republican, announced his candidacy from the historic Higgins Hotel in Glenrock. Before the announcement began, Short circled the room to thank his supporters for attending. He walked in holding a large banner with “Short for 307” in tall red letters, imposed onto the silhouette of a buffalo.

"We can bring Wyoming principles and leadership to the whole of our country," he told a crowd of supporters. "We know the value of hard work, integrity, honesty and grit."

He closed his remarks with a rhyme.

"So remember, come August and November," he said, "Short for 307."

Short chairs the Converse County Commission and owns Glenrock-based Short Powerline Services. He plans to leverage that experience in one of the state’s most energy-rich counties in his bid to serve Wyoming in Congress.