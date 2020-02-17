Converse County commissioner, businessman Robert Short announces run for US Senate

GLENROCK — Converse County commissioner and business owner Robert G. Short announced his run for U.S. Senate on Monday afternoon, making him the seventh person in Wyoming to do so this election cycle.
Short, who is running as a Republican, announced his candidacy from the historic Higgins Hotel in Glenrock. Before the announcement began, Short circled the room to thank his supporters for attending. He walked in holding a large banner with “Short for 307” in tall red letters, imposed onto the silhouette of a buffalo.
"We can bring Wyoming principles and leadership to the whole of our country," he told a crowd of supporters. "We know the value of hard work, integrity, honesty and grit."
He closed his remarks with a rhyme.
"So remember, come August and November," he said, "Short for 307."
Short chairs the Converse County Commission and owns Glenrock-based Short Powerline Services. He plans to leverage that experience in one of the state’s most energy-rich counties in his bid to serve Wyoming in Congress.
Short will be the seventh candidate to officially file with the Federal Election Commission. Although, only three candidates thus far have raised any money, with former Rep. Cynthia Lummis the clear front-runner. (She has $800,000 more in the bank than her nearest competitor, according to campaign finance data.)
Short’s campaign will focus on energy, tourism and agriculture, according to a statement released Monday. The statement calls those industries “the keystones” of Wyoming’s economy and vows to protect them from outside influences.
"These key areas are essential to keep the Wyoming economy buffered from economic influences outside the State,” the news release reads.
