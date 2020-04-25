Could Wyoming expand its vote-by-mail program this year?

He believes today that a similar level of accessibility should be granted to civilians, particularly as governments grapple with how best to allow voting in the midst of a global pandemic, which experts believe could persist well into the fall.

“We have to start planning for voting in a pandemic,” said Cooper.

While the state does have an existing system for those to vote by mail if needed, Nina Hebert – the communications director for the Wyoming Democratic Party – said there are still a number of barriers for those looking to safely submit an absentee ballot in the age of COVID-19. Voters still need to find a way to provide their county clerks with two forms of identification to register absentee, she said, and – even if filing remotely – they still need to secure a notary public to verify their identity.

There are also the political considerations: while a number of states – like Oregon – have had vote-by-mail programs for decades, mainstream conservatives, including President Donald Trump and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, have suggested without proof that increased mail-in balloting can lead to elevated instances of voter fraud, a suggestion Hebert dismissed.