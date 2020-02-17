Could Wyoming have a future in small nuclear reactors?

CHEYENNE — When a coal-fired power plant goes under, it usually takes with it the energy it produces — and much-needed revenues for the state’s coffers.
Some Wyoming lawmakers, however, believe there is an opportunity to replace that lost electrical output with nuclear energy, powered by Wyoming uranium, to help the state’s hurting minerals sector while creating a soft landing pad amid coal’s collapse.
On Monday, the House Travel, Recreation and Cultural Resources Committee unanimously passed legislation to allow small, modular nuclear facilities producing 300 megawatts or less to replace energy that had been produced by coal- or gas-powered facilities.
While the full impact of House Bill 74 is unknown, some expect the bill to benefit the state's energy sector by creating a new energy option and market for Wyoming minerals. If successful, the bill could generate $5 in taxes for every megawatt hour produced, though the potential fiscal impact is so far unknown.
The bill could offer a way for Wyoming’s energy sector to diversify as well. After an amendment on Monday was successfully passed, the reactors could be constructed in conjunction with other small nuclear facilities as well, essentially allowing nuclear facilities to step in to replace significant amounts of lost output from a retired facility.
But the legislation is still a long-shot solution — even if it passes the full House of Representatives later this week and finds favor in the Senate. According to a Wyoming Outdoor Council fact sheet on small nuclear reactor permitting, the types of reactors allowed by the bill are still 10-15 years from deployment, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Energy, and have not been properly vetted for safety issues.
At the same time, the immediate passage of the legislation could conflict with current oversight operations carried out by the Department of Environmental Quality, which would have to regulate an industry that doesn’t exist yet and may conflict with enforcement obligations currently borne by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Most significant of all might be how the reactors would be paid for. The Outdoor Council suggests that language exempting such plants from economic evaluation by the Public Service Commission — which directs oversight over utilities in Wyoming — could lead to rate payers being saddled with “very high, unregulated energy costs,” according to a fact sheet about the legislation. It is also unknown what the feasibility of constructing these sites would be, with all potential installation sites still requiring Nuclear Regulatory Commission vetting.
The legislation now moves onto the House of Representatives, where it will need to pass two votes before moving on to the Senate.