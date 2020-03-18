COVID-19, low oil prices, recession threats pose 'perfect storm' for Wyoming economy

“Layoffs will, no doubt, affect many families,” he added.

President of Central Wyoming College Brad Tyndall, who holds and a Ph.D. in economics with specializations in environmental economics and international finance, said the best solution to avert the worst economic crises is to primarily keep the money flowing — keeping people paid even at a time where work might be limited or cash flow might be in short supply. This, he argued, would require some sort of intervention from state and local governments, whether that comes from a direct stimulus or some other measure, to ensure that level of economic activity can actually take place.

“I think we need to do everything we can to keep the economy going,” he said. “The big thing to do during this coronavirus thing is to keep people paid. It’d be very easy to say, ‘Oh, we don’t need the cafeterias open nearly as much,’ and then we just send people home. But people need to pay their rent.”

“We can’t just bring our economy to a halt,” he added. “Because that will just become one more thing to deal with.”