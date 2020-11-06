COVID-19 causing major disruptions to state government, governor's memo says

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Wyoming has had a significant impact on the state's ability to deliver key services during the pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon told state workers in a memo this week.

This week alone, at least 20 state employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the year-to-date total to 152 positive tests across state government as of Thursday.

When taking mandatory quarantine orders into account, the state has received more than 1,857 requests for administrative leave since the pandemic’s start, likely amounting to thousands of hours of lost productivity.

The rise in coronavirus cases in Wyoming has been so pervasive that it has forced state building closures and, in some cases, affected the state’s ability to provide essential services. According to a Monday memo from the Wyoming Division of Administration and Information obtained by the Star-Tribune, one positive COVID test forced all but one employee of the state’s central mail room to quarantine, prompting the closure of that office for a deep cleaning.

Meanwhile seven additional buildings in Laramie County were partially closed this week for decontamination – two for the second time – amid spiking case counts in Cheyenne.