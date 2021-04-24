In the digital world, you can tune in to watch your local government without even putting on shoes. Want to give public input on one of the agenda items? You don’t have to sit through hours of discussion at City Hall to give one comment under the five-minute time limit.

For people who work nights, have to take care of kids or don’t have the means to leave the house at will, streamed meetings that can be watched even after they’re over take a lot of the logistical barriers — or even just annoyances — out of participating in local government.

But the virtual world, citizens and officials have found, can’t completely replace the physical one.

Wyoming Sen. Chris Rothfuss said going entirely virtual means the Legislature loses the chance encounters and shared meals that make its laws better and more collaborative. Casper City Council member Kyle Gamroth said hearing from citizens over email or social media doesn’t have the same impact as seeing them at a meeting. Elsie Herbort of Mills doesn’t even use a computer.

In Wyoming, decision-makers and laypeople agree, government seems to work best when it communicates openly and often with its people. And it’s up to officials to learn the needs and limits of their own communities and find the best way to have that conversation.

About this project Speaking to Power is a collaboration between the Casper Star-Tribune and Wyoming Humanities Council. Reporting was made possible through a grant from the council, funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

‘Silver lining’

In Laramie, City Council member Paul Weaver said locals started participating in their meetings much more once they switched to video conference meetings streamed online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s been a silver lining,” Weaver said. “I think it’s always good to be able to have people share their views on things with us.”

He said the council has had multiple requests to continue taking public comment over video calls, and some say they’re more comfortable calling in than appearing in person. He says they’re now looking at how to keep doing that even after pandemic conditions subside.

“We probably will do that, so that we can encourage people that might not otherwise want to provide their input to us if they didn’t have that option,” Weaver said. “And we’d like them to be able to do that and feel comfortable doing that.”

In Casper, where remote public comment is available but nearly never used, City Council member Kyle Gamroth says he’s already noticed in his first few months on the dais that there’s a small vocal minority that shows up in person regularly. Their presence, he said, might not leave a lot of space for more measured input from a wider swath of the city.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there that disagree with this very brash, crass, belligerent language and behavior becoming popular these days,” Gamroth said, “but they’re not speaking up, they’re not getting engaged, they’re not raising their voice.”

Weaver admits the virtual model doesn’t work as well in areas where internet access isn’t as common as it is in Laramie, or in places where the population isn’t as tech savvy. Becoming too reliant on streaming or video calls might open up accessibility to some but can in turn leave out lower-income or older populations who aren’t online.

Speaking to Power This project marks the launch of the Star-Tribune's new civic engagement effort. Throughout 2021, we will reach out to community members through a variety of methods as we examine the challenges people have in connecting with local government and finding information they can trust. Keep an eye on Trib.com, print editions of the Star-Tribune and our Facebook and Twitter pages to find updates about the effort, and reach out to us with suggestions at editors@trib.com.

The digital divide

According to census data from 2019, 17.5% of households in Wyoming don’t have access to the internet. Around 8% don’t have a computer at all. And those with internet access are subject to paying high prices for slower speeds, thanks to a lack of sufficient broadband infrastructure in the state.

In Mills, Elsie Herbort keeps up with her town government more than most. She doesn’t have internet and doesn’t use her virus-ridden computer, but she corresponds with Mills officials nevertheless — by way of handwritten notes sent in with her monthly water payments.

“There are a lot of these older people out here that do not have computers,” Herbort said. “I’m not the only one. Most of the people that I know do not have computers.”

Herbort once served on Mills Town Council herself, even spending a few months as mayor. She’s no stranger to the civic process, but now she has to rely on a newsletter circulated by the town and the newspaper to stay updated.

She’s spent more than a year writing letters to the town asking for an explanation for a $4 fee charged with the water bill each month. The answer she keeps getting is that it’s an administrative fee, to cover postage for the bills. She doesn’t buy it.

“I have asked legitimate questions. I honestly got a little bit feisty a couple of times,” Herbort said. “Some people might think four dollars is no big deal, but it adds up. So I thought, well, I’ll just keep writing.”

She said despite her efforts, she still doesn’t feel like her local government is hearing her. And in a town of around 4,000 people, she says it shouldn’t be hard to take everyone’s voice into consideration.

At the state level, 2021’s hybrid legislative session saw more people giving testimony and a lot more eyes on the lawmaking process than usual. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said the Capitol felt eerily empty without members of the public milling around this session, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t paying attention.

It wasn’t unusual for committee meetings or floor sessions livestreamed on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube to rack up a few hundred views each. The video of the House Judiciary Committee’s discussion of marijuana legalization has been watched nearly 2,000 times. During that hearing, the committee heard testimony from a doctor in California, a concerned parent in Colorado and a former Rhode Island governor — as well as others from all corners of the state who may not have made the long trip to Cheyenne to speak under the 3-minute time limit.

That increase in participation and transparency is a good thing, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said — for the most part.

Taking government online also cuts out some of the best parts about it, Rothfuss says. It’s a great way to be transparent and to give citizens a better look inside government processes, but when it comes to giving remote testimony there’s a risk of public comment turning rude and angry, losing the spirit of collaboration and respect fostered by having to sit a few feet away from a legislator and look them in the eyes.

And streaming, he fears, may turn the Capitol into a theater rather than a place for careful discussion. Because anyone can tune in, record comments or testimony, and post them online, the information going to the public may be presented out of context.

For lawmakers, Rothfuss says, going completely virtual would take away the informal hallway conversations, lunchtime discussions and random encounters that build compromise and lead to thoughtful, collaborative legislation. Case, an early proponent for streaming meetings and enabling remote testimony, said that for committee meetings, virtual public input looks more like a queue of short speeches than a conversation between citizens and lawmakers.

Now that the Capitol is fully equipped to stream meetings and allow remote participation, Case said he doesn’t see it going away. For the summer’s interim committee meetings, committee chairs can choose whether to hold meetings virtually or in person. Beyond that, the Legislature’s policy on remote participation has yet to be determined.

“We will likely find that remote participation is going to win out,” Case said. “It’s like a genie out of a bottle, you can’t put it back in. The public expects it, they think its better — and it is, in many aspects. Not in all aspects.”

As lawmakers found, nothing can replace the kind of civic engagement fostered by real-life interactions between a government and its community.

Making contact

For one, it personalizes issues in ways an email or phone call really can’t. Austin Berlin, chairperson of Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities, said showing up to council meetings has paid off. The council is an advisory body for Casper City Council, which means it can offer direct input on issues like transportation and health care access, and City Council members are appointed as liaisons between both bodies.

In January, CCPD member Masha Flynn came to a meeting asking the council to do something about clearing snow from sidewalks so that wheelchair users like her can get around during the winter. A week later, council member Amber Pollock called for a public awareness campaign to urge citizens to do their part in clearing the sidewalks outside their homes.

Berlin said CCPD also usually hosts a City Council member at its own meetings. That gives them an audience with decision-makers outside the time constraints and formal setting of council meetings, and allows CCPD to give input on how current council projects would affect Casper’s disabled residents.

“I think that they have made an effort to really go to most of our meetings and listen to our input and what we are looking for in our representatives,” Berlin said. “I think that they’ve done a good job with listening to us and doing what they can to make things happen.”

The Council of People with Disabilities opened up a line of communication with people in city government, Berlin said. And it’s still relatively new — the council held its first meeting less than two years ago. In 2020, the even newer LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee was created to make it easier for Casper’s queer community to get an audience with local government and staff.

For Casper’s young people, the Casper Youth Council acts as that same kind of bridge. It also started meeting in 2020, and secretary Brooklyn Wistisen says in the short time they’ve been active, she’s gone from not knowing who Casper’s mayor is to regularly attending City Council meetings and even commenting on issues like the city’s new tobacco rules that directly affect young people.

The students meet monthly, and city officials like the mayor, city manager and chief of police have come by to give some insight into how the city is run.

“Lots of kids want to get out of Casper,” Wistisen said. “They feel like there isn’t a lot of room for growth or opportunities. I was definitely one of those kids, but being a little more involved has helped me see there’s more that Casper has to offer.”

Part of Wistisen’s job as secretary is making short videos summarizing City Council meetings, which get posted on the Youth Council’s social media. She calls herself a liaison between Casper’s young people and the “big dogs” in the city government.

‘Come speak to us’

Council members Gamroth and Ray Pacheco work with the Youth Council and are working on ways to keep all Casperites engaged with the city’s decision-making.

For Gamroth, one of the youngest council members, that means an active presence on social media. For much of Casper’s adult population, he said, Facebook is one of their primary sources for information and news. Decisions made at the city level tend to affect people much more than those that make national headlines, but it’s harder to get the right eyes on those updates.

Gamroth said he gets his fair share of angry or at times threatening messages over email or Facebook, things most people would be too scared to say to a human’s face. But he chalks up his activity on Facebook as a win overall, since it’s allowed him to share important council decisions or answer citizens’ questions directly.

But connecting online, he said, can only do so much.

“If you’re that passionate about something, please come speak to us at a meeting,” Gamroth said. “That way we can have a conversation with you, we can capture it on video and make it accessible to everyone else who wasn’t able to watch those meetings live. Feel free to voice your concerns online, but that to me still isn’t the right forum to have impact or create real change.”

Pacheco said over his six years on the council, he’s seen the national political divide creep into conversations in Casper more and more. The City Council is nonpartisan and the members aren’t elected as members of a party, but he said questions of property or individual liberties even at the city level can devolve into a party-lines debate.

“I think Wyoming and in Casper, people have always been active somehow,” Pacheco said. “But the last few years have seemed a little different. A little bit more pointed, a little bit more vocal, if you will.”

Going virtual doesn’t generally mean there’s more attention on issues that already don’t get much play, Rothfuss said, just more people wanting to contribute to certain contentious discussions. But allowing online input does make governing bodies vulnerable to more inflammatory comments on flashpoint issues.

Wistisen said she’s noticed the same trend in Casper, where most issues in front of the council have no public input but the question of what to do with a small piece of vacant land can bring in several people and their opinions every week for a month.

But the beauty of the smallness of local government is that people are forced to work closely with others who may be their political opposite. Council members who advocate for expanding social programs sit next to those looking to cut every extra dollar from the city’s spending.

“How do we work together to deal with these moments where we disagree?” Pacheco said. “We’re blessed as a council that we get along pretty good. There’s some of us that are politically and ideologically on separate waves, but we’re still friends, and we still respect each other.”

