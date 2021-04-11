Crime and justice bills: What passed and what didn't during this year's legislative session

Changes made to the bill in the Senate upped the penalty for distributing revenge porn from six months in prison and/or a $1,000 fine to up to one year behind bars and a $5,000 fine or both. Legislators didn’t want to create a new felony, Stith said, but as Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said on the floor, one year in prison is still a hefty price to pay.

“The harm to victims is real,” Stith said. “Once your intimate image is on the internet, it’s there forever, essentially. So I think it's something to take seriously.”

Bestiality

Stith also sponsored House Bill 46, which makes bestiality explicitly illegal in the state for the first time. Gordon signed the legislation on March 30, closing the loophole that was brought to light last year when officers began investigating reports of a man performing sex acts with horses in Sweetwater County.

“Officers investigated but were not really able to prosecute because there just wasn't a law on the books about it, which came as a surprise to me actually,” Stith said. “It's not that I regard that as a widespread common problem, but nonetheless I think it's important to make public policy statements that we want people to behave.”