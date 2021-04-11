Crime and justice bills: What passed and what didn't during this year's legislative session

There are some new laws on the books in Wyoming.
During the state Legislature's 66th session, lawmakers closed legal loopholes with new crimes for acts including bestiality and sharing revenge porn.
But in a year where police reform dominated the national conversation, criminal justice legislation largely fell short of becoming law in Wyoming.
After the legislative session concluded Wednesday, the Star-Tribune took a look at where some of the most-watched crime and justice bills ended up.
Bills becoming law
Revenge porn
Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Bill 85 on April 5, making Wyoming the 47th state to enact revenge porn legislation.
Bill sponsor Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said he wanted to make the bill as simple as possible. While many states have lengthy exemptions in their laws, Stith said a clause in Wyoming’s new law goes the other way, specifying that the perpetrator has to intend to harm or harass the subject for an incident to be classified as revenge porn.
Changes made to the bill in the Senate upped the penalty for distributing revenge porn from six months in prison and/or a $1,000 fine to up to one year behind bars and a $5,000 fine or both. Legislators didn’t want to create a new felony, Stith said, but as Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said on the floor, one year in prison is still a hefty price to pay.
“The harm to victims is real,” Stith said. “Once your intimate image is on the internet, it’s there forever, essentially. So I think it's something to take seriously.”
Bestiality
Stith also sponsored House Bill 46, which makes bestiality explicitly illegal in the state for the first time. Gordon signed the legislation on March 30, closing the loophole that was brought to light last year when officers began investigating reports of a man performing sex acts with horses in Sweetwater County.
“Officers investigated but were not really able to prosecute because there just wasn't a law on the books about it, which came as a surprise to me actually,” Stith said. “It's not that I regard that as a widespread common problem, but nonetheless I think it's important to make public policy statements that we want people to behave.”
Homicide amendments
Gordon also signed Senate File 96 on Tuesday, amending the state’s homicide laws to allow first- or second-degree murder charges for causing the death of an unborn child.
It’s not in reference to abortion — there are already two bills being signed into law this year on that issue — but rather addresses instances where a pregnant person is killed or harmed and the fetus dies as a result.
Slayer rule
Amendments were also made this session to Wyoming’s slayer rule, the law that says a murderer can’t benefit financially from his victim’s estate. Senate File 66, which was also signed Tuesday, expands the laws and specifies a killer can’t take any property held by a dead person, even if they were designated as a beneficiary before the death. They are also barred from serving as a trustee, executor or other kind of representative for the dead person.
Failed bills
In the wake of last year’s police brutality protests and the reform movement that followed, the Wyoming Legislature let several police reform bills die during the session.
Peace officer body camera recordings
The House Judiciary Committee tabled House Bill 213, which aimed to expand access to footage captured on police body cameras during calls that resulted in death or serious injuries, or when it serves the public interest.
Current statute gives law enforcement agencies the discretion whether to release footage, and when. That means right now, it falls on members of the public to make a case for accessing those videos.
Bill sponsor Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said the proposed legislation would have turned that around, putting the burden on agencies to release all footage that meets the public interest and injury requirements unless they can prove its release would hurt public safety.
Public testimony on the bill included input from Debbie Hinkel, the mother of Robbie Ramirez, talking about the issues with transparency and accountability she ran into trying to get answers about her son’s death at the hands of Albany County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Colling.
Salvador Jimenez also spoke about being shunted back and forth between the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation while trying to access footage of the police shooting that killed his uncle, David Cain. Provenza said she helped Jimenez submit a request for the video to the Platte County Clerk, which was approved Tuesday.
“It should not take a state representative getting involved to do that,” Provenza said.
Officer hiring practices
The freshman representative also introduced House Bill 247, which would have prohibited law enforcement agencies from hiring officers with serious misconduct on their records. Provenza told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the bill would support good officers and foster better public trust in law enforcement, knowing officers have to pass a more rigorous check before hitting the streets.
“There was a lot working against us,” Provenza said of the bill dying in that committee. “The clock — it was the very last bill heard before the deadline — and perceptions of what it did versus what it actually was.”
The governor told reporters Thursday that although the national conversation on police reform “invaded” Wyoming last year, he believes law enforcement in the state doesn’t need fixing.
“Over the course of this last year, in my view, I cannot think of very many occasions where Wyoming law enforcement has acted way out of line to raise that concern,” Gordon said during a news conference. “I think our judicial system works extremely well; I think we demonstrated that wonderful American tradition of being able to express ourselves without a tremendous amount of violence.”
Death penalty repeal
Another attempt at repealing the death penalty in Wyoming died on the Senate floor this session.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said Senate File 150 would save the state around $750,000 annually. That’s how much it costs to keep lawyers around the state trained to deal with death penalty cases.
The state hasn’t executed anyone since 1992, the only case of the death penalty being invoked in Wyoming since 1965.
Hate crimes
Wyoming remains one of just three states without any hate crime legislation, after House Bill 218 was tabled in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill’s sponsors said they expect it to be taken up for discussion during the interim this summer.
“We don’t want a piece of legislation that Wyoming feels uncomfortable with,” sponsor Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said. “We want it to be meaningful, but want it to be Wyoming-specific, not catering to what New York or California might think.”
Federal hate crime legislation was passed in 2009 — and the act is partially named for Matthew Shepard, the gay University of Wyoming student who was assaulted and killed in 1998.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, a co-sponsor of the bill, said Wyoming’s lack of a hate crime law may be hurting the state financially as well. Representatives from several Fortune 500 companies and the United States military testified that they prefer to do business in states with aggressive legislation to protect their employees.
The lack of protection may also be driving young people out of the state, co-sponsor Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne said.
A full list of bills signed by the governor this session can be found here.