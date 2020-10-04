 Skip to main content
Crook County clerk: Beware of sites that 'help' voters
Early Voting

Casper resident John Walker talks at the voter registration desk in 2016 before casting his early vote in the general election at the Natrona County Courthouse.

 File, Star-Tribune

SUNDANCE (WNE) – Be wary of claims on websites and social media that a third party entity can assist you in matters to do with the upcoming general election, said Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz. No matter their intentions, they are less reliable and less secure than simply calling the county clerk’s office.

“There are quite a few of these on social media,” said Fritz. “It’s happening around the state right now.”

Websites and social media pages of this nature claim to be able to help you find out whether you have registered to vote. The only way they can do this, Fritz said, is to inquire with the county clerk.

“They don’t have any access to our voter registration system, other than asking us for a list,” she said. This database is secure and can only be accessed by official election personnel.

Some entities claim to be able to register you to vote, but no third party has access to the voter registration system itself, Fritz said.

Information provided by these third parties may be inaccurate, she added. In reviewing one such site, she found misinformation on such issues as how ballot processing and counting is done in individual counties.

There is potential for more serious consequences, she said. One site she reviewed asks citizens to input personal information in order to access help with registering to vote.

There is no way to know what these entities would do with personal information once obtained, she warned.

