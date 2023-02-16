CHEYENNE — A bill aimed at curbing crossover voting in Wyoming easily cleared the Senate Revenue Committee on Thursday after being resurrected in the Senate two days earlier.

House Bill 103, sponsored by Wheatland Republican Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, would bar voters from changing their party affiliation after the first day of the candidate-filing period. In other words, voters wouldn’t be able to see what their candidate options are before deciding which party ticket they want to vote on for the primary election.

There would also be a 14-day blackout period prior to general elections.

Voters wouldn’t be able to cancel their registration in those time periods, the idea being that allowing those cancellations would provide a loophole for people to re-register with a different party affiliation.

The bill cleared the Senate Revenue committee in a 3-1 vote, with Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne, voting no. Having cleared the committee, the bill has much better prospects of surviving the Legislature.

The Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee previously killed the bill in a 3-1 vote last week.

But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, pushed to revive the bill and send it to the Senate Revenue Committee. Such a move is rare, but within the Senate's rules. That motion passed in a narrow 16-14 vote, with Senate president Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, excused.

Haroldson, who is vice chair of the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus, told the Star-Tribune that he didn't know lawmakers in the Senate were going to try and resurrect his bill and only learned of the motion after the fact.

The Senate Revenue Committee's vote in favor of the bill was practically "a foregone conclusion," as Gail Symons, owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307 and an opponent of the bill, put it.

The committee's chairman -- Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester -- sponsored a mirror bill that also died in the Senate Corporations Committee earlier this month.

If the vote to rerefer the bill is any indication, it appears the Senate will likely be favorable to the legislation's survival as well, though Haroldson said that he still expects "there's going to be a lift" to push the bill through.

Limiting crossover voting has been one topic that the Legislature has wrangled over for years, but without success.

Curbing the practice is a particular focus for some lawmakers this year after crossover voting came to the forefront during the last election cycle, when Democrats switched to the Republican Party to vote for Wyoming’s former Rep. Liz Cheney, who ultimately lost her race to Rep. Harriet Hageman.

Sherri Davis, a resident of Sundance, played a recording during Thursday's meeting of a robo call that encouraged Democrats and independents to switch to the Republican Party to vote in last year’s gubernatorial election.

“We certainly need that space to prevent people from crossing over once they see who's running in one election,” Davis said. “It's about intentionality. The intention has been clear for some time, and it's been effective.”

But many of those who spoke against the bill warned it could have the unintended consequence of diluting the Republican Party. They argued that anyone who wanted to have a voice in Wyoming elections would register as a Republican and stay there, whether or not they identified with the party's platform.

Pappas, the lone vote against the bill, recalled going door-to-door to the homes of registered Republicans during his primary campaign last year only to have some of these people tell him that they weren't actually Republicans. They were registered with the party because they felt they didn't have a choice, Pappas recounted.

"This bill will take care of crossover voting, but I think what's going to happen, because of the timing of it, everyone is going to cross over and they're going to stay there," Pappas said.