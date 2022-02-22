Crossover voting bill moves to Senate ag committee, but not before some object

Normally, bills pertaining to voting are heard by the Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. But one of the most high-profile voting bills of this budget session will instead be considered by the Senate Agricultural Committee, prompting some objections from lawmakers.

Majority floor leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil's Tower, sought Monday to reassign four bills from the corporations to the agricultural committee. All four eventually made the move, but only Senate File 97 -- a crossover voting prohibition backed by former President Donald Trump -- received formal objections from the floor.

"Now I assure you, I do not look forward to those bills due to the excitement surrounding them, but the appropriate decision is to leave them within the proper committee," said corporations committee member Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne.

Senate File 97, sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would end same-day party affiliation change in Wyoming (the practice is commonly known as crossover voting). If enacted, changes in voter affiliation would not be allowed in roughly the three months prior to a primary.

The legislation has long been sought by members of Wyoming's far right, who complain that Democrats meddle in Republican primaries by temporarily switching their party affiliation. However, there's evidence to suggest the practice has had less impact than some believe.

When Driskill moved to reassign Senate File 97 and the three others, four lawmakers spoke out against the motion.

"This is getting kind of ridiculous. These are corporations committee bills and the title of the committee is, 'Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions,' and if all the members could join me in objecting to what was being attempted here, that would be great," said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

The dissenting lawmakers and some colleagues were successful in blocking the majority floor leader from reassigning all four pieces of legislation, but only for a couple hours.

When the Senate reconvened after lunch, Republican Rock Springs Sen. John Kolb (who originally voted against the reassignment) made a motion to reassign Senate File 97 to agriculture. It passed narrowly.

Driskill said he knows that there was an effort to get people to change their votes on the matter, but he was not a part of it.

It's not unusual for bills to be reassigned for workload reasons, but those motions are not usually objected to like they were on Monday.

"This time it was pretty clear to me that this was an attempt to get the bill to a friendlier committee," Case said.

All of the Senate agriculture committee members voted in favor of the crossover voting legislation when it was introduced last week.

The corporations committee has four times the bills (including the critical redistricting bill that must pass) than the agriculture committee. Driskill denied that the motion was motivated by anything other than workload.

"With hundreds of hours and countless meetings — Redistricting deserves full time and attention to the committee," he said in a text message. "The bills rereferred were not committee bills. We only redistrict once every 10 years. The way our schedule is— if redistricting takes 2 full meeting days— then these bills likely would die without being heard. I chose to give all a fair hearing."

If successful, Senate File 97 would become effective almost immediately, in time for the 2022 primary and general elections, when Rep. Liz Cheney is up for reelection against the Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Shortly before it was introduced on the floor last week, Trump released a statement urging Wyoming state senators to vote in favor of it.

“This critically important bill ensures that the voters in each party will separately choose their nominees for the General Election, which is how it should be! It makes total sense that only Democrats vote in the Democrat primary and only Republicans vote in the Republican primary,” Trump said in his statement Thursday. “This bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement and Support. Every Member of the Wyoming Senate should vote for SF0097.”

Even before the 2022 House primary, hard line Wyoming Republicans have been advocating for an end to crossover voting. That fear has become more acute in the upcoming House primary, with conservatives worrying Democrats will change their party affiliation to support Cheney, who’s one of the most vocal Trump critics in Congress. The far right blamed the practice for contributing to the election of Gov. Mark Gordon over more conservative opponents in 2018, though figures later showed that wasn’t the case.

Referring contentious bills to unrelated committees in an attempt to push them through is not a new strategy. In 2017, two bills to restrict abortion in Wyoming moved from a committee focused on health care to the Senate Agriculture Committee, prompting complaints from Democrats.