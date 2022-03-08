Crossover voting will remain in Wyoming after party affiliation bill dies in Legislature

The Donald Trump-endorsed crossover voting bill died Tuesday in the Wyoming House after it was not considered by a legislative deadline.

The bill aimed to end same-day party affiliation changes, meaning voters would not have been able to switch parties in roughly the three months prior to a primary. If the measure had become law, voters may not have known for certain who was running before having to register with a certain party.

Backers wanted to prevent Democrats and independents from changing their registration on election day in order to vote in Republican primaries, a practice commonly known as crossover voting. For Wyoming's far right, passing a ban on crossover voting took on new importance this year. Opponents of Rep. Liz Cheney worry the practice will benefit her by allowing Trump critics to change their affiliation and vote for her.

That concern was enough that Trump himself weighed in on the matter, sending out a statement last month urging lawmakers to pass the bill. Trump took a special interest in Wyoming's House race after Cheney voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Versions of the bill has been brought multiple times, each one without success, despite strong support from the Wyoming Republican Party.

“The Bill to protect Wyoming Election Integrity from Crossover Voting has been sent to the House Appropriations Committee,” the party wrote in an email blast Sunday. “It must come out by Monday to be considered by the House. Call your representatives NOW to see it brought to the floor for debate.”

The legislation made it out of the House Appropriations Committee with a recommendation that it did not pass. When a committee doesn't recommend a bill for passage, the legislation has a harder time surviving, as it is put at the end of a long list of bills, making it more likely that it will not be heard by the deadline. That’s exactly what happened to the crossover voting bill Tuesday, when the House adjourned before lawmakers could consider it.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who has endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman in her race against Cheney, appeared at a town hall event Monday in Cheyenne. Both Hageman and Paul asked people in the audience to contact their representatives and urge them to vote for the measure.

While the bill is dead, lawmakers could attempt to revive it before the session ends. That would require a difficult super-majority vote.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.