Cryptocurrency bank with Wall Street know-how enters the fray in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — A third company has entered the fray for one of Wyoming’s five cryptobanking licenses with backing from one of the most prominent players in the state’s burgeoning blockchain industry.

On Monday, 22-year Wall Street veteran and Wyoming Blockchain Coalition founder Caitlin Long announced the launch of a partnership with the software company Blockstream, which has ties to some of the top names in Silicon Valley, to found Avanti Financial Group. She hopes the organization could become one of the state’s first Special Purpose Depository Institutions — one of the few institutions nationally that will allow banking with cryptocurrency.

Crypto firm Kraken and recently founded firm WyoFinancial have also been floated as some of the other major companies seriously pursuing charters from the state banking division. Both companies have not yet filed official applications with the state, an official with the Wyoming Banking Division said in an email Monday. Avanti also has yet to file an application.

Long said Monday that the decision to pursue a Special Purpose Depository Institution — or SPDI — charter in Wyoming wasn’t something she had planned for, only coming after she noticed that of the many firms that expressed interest, only a handful had the seed money needed to actually get their institutions off the ground.