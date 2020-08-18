Cynthia Lummis wins Republican US Senate primary in Wyoming

Projected to finish third is Bryan Miller — the choice of the Republican Party establishment — with less than 9% of the vote, followed by political newcomer Donna Rice, whose pricey, self-funded campaign got her just over 5%. All other candidates finished with the vote of less than 4% of all participating Republicans.

For Lummis, Tuesday’s victory marks the next step in a campaign centered around supporting the policies of President Donald Trump in his second term. While the president has been unable to articulate his second-term goals in numerous interviews with outlets like Fox News, Lummis’ platform has included pledges to follow through on plans to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico, fight back against issues like “cancel culture,” back American energy independence, and stand as a bulwark against a Democratic Party that has begun tilting further to the left.

"We will not take our foot off the gas pedal," said Lummis, who maintains a more than $400,000 war chest heading into the general to Ben-David's roughly $27,000. "This is a ground game built on volunteers who are committed to electing constitutional conservatives. That includes myself, and that includes Liz Cheney."