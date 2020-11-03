Cynthia Lummis wins, will become first woman to represent Wyoming in U.S. Senate

Cynthia Lummis has been known by many titles over the years: Wyoming legislator, state treasurer, congresswoman.

After Tuesday night, she will soon be known by another: U.S. senator.

Lummis, a Republican, will become the first woman to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate after The Associated Press called Tuesday’s election in her favor over Democrat Merav Ben-David within three minutes of polls closing in Wyoming.

Election results are still being finalized, and no county-level data was available before the Star-Tribune's press deadline.

“Tonight, the words ‘thank you’ are not enough," Lummis said in a statement. "Not enough for the incredible team of county chairs who have helped me campaign in every community across our state. Not enough for the countless volunteers who spent their time hosting events, putting up signs and going door-to-door for our campaign. Not enough for the Wyoming voters who have put their faith in me to serve as their next United States Senator.

"I am humbled, honored and full of gratitude for the trust you have put in me.”