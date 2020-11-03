Cynthia Lummis wins, will become first woman to represent Wyoming in U.S. Senate

Cynthia Lummis has been known by many titles over the years: Wyoming legislator, state treasurer, congresswoman.
After Tuesday night, she will soon be known by another: U.S. senator.
Lummis, a Republican, will become the first woman to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate after The Associated Press called Tuesday’s election in her favor over Democrat Merav Ben-David within three minutes of polls closing in Wyoming.
Election results are still being finalized, and no county-level data was available before the Star-Tribune's press deadline.
“Tonight, the words ‘thank you’ are not enough," Lummis said in a statement. "Not enough for the incredible team of county chairs who have helped me campaign in every community across our state. Not enough for the countless volunteers who spent their time hosting events, putting up signs and going door-to-door for our campaign. Not enough for the Wyoming voters who have put their faith in me to serve as their next United States Senator.
"I am humbled, honored and full of gratitude for the trust you have put in me.”
Since announcing her campaign to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi in July 2019, Lummis was considered a clear favorite to win, particularly after Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney announced she would not seek the seat amid widespread speculation she could mount an eventual run for speaker of the House.
“We have an opportunity, I believe, to have something of a dream team in Washington, if Liz Cheney — as a member of House leadership — stays in her position,” Lummis said at the time.
Support Local Journalism
After Cheney’s decision, the Washington establishment coalesced behind Lummis, with the candidate quickly amassing endorsements from Enzi, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and even President Donald Trump, who endorsed her ahead of her convincing victory in August’s 10-way Republican primary.
In a statement shortly after polls closed, Enzi and Barrasso were quick with their congratulations, with Enzi calling her a "force to be reckoned with" in Washington, D.C.
“History was made tonight in Wyoming," Barrasso said in a statement. "Congratulations to our first woman to be elected senator, Cynthia Lummis, and to Liz Cheney on their big wins. I’m looking forward to standing alongside them as we work to protect and promote Wyoming."
Gov. Mark Gordon — another former Wyoming treasurer — also offered his congratulations.
"Congratulations to @CynthiaMLummis, the Equality State’s first female Senator," Gordon tweeted. "Cynthia’s tenure in Congress, her experience as a legislator and State Treasurer and her support for Wyoming’s energy, agriculture, and mineral industries will serve Wyoming well moving forward."
Lummis’ name recognition also allowed her to build up an unparalleled war chest in the final months of the election, at one point outraising all of the other Democratic and Republican Senate candidates combined thanks to significant levels of support from a number of political action committees.
Tuesday’s victory also represents a career-capping achievement for Lummis, who has spent almost her entire career in public service since being elected to the Wyoming Legislature a year out of the University of Wyoming in 1979.
Ben-David, who announced her candidacy at the 2020 Women’s March in Cheyenne back in January, was considered an underdog in the race from the campaign’s start. However, it wasn’t for lack of trying.
After emerging victorious from a three-way primary against socialist candidate Yana Ludwig and moderate Nathan Wendt, Ben-David quickly turned to the offensive, building out an experienced staff of alumni from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential run to develop an aggressive fundraising operation and sophisticated digital strategy unmatched by previous Democratic candidates in Wyoming.
Despite healthy levels of small-donor support from in and out of state, Wyoming’s history — and arithmetic — was simply not there: The deep-red electorate has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in several decades and, despite running one of the state’s best-funded and well-known Democrats, Gary Trauner, in 2018, Democrats still failed to capture even one-third of the popular vote that year.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.