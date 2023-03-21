SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Republican Party voted to censure Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, at the Sheridan County Central Committee Meeting Saturday.

As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office report showed Western had been involved in a political advertisement sent out in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The advertisement accused four individuals of “trying to tear our state apart.” The advertisement was paid for by the Wyoming in Name Only Political Action Committee; the report showed the PAC was not registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.

“You know, this is crazy to have a sitting representative do this, create a fake PAC,” said Bryan Miller, chair of the party. “...But, the idea that he did what he did hurts the brand, hurts him (and) his office for that matter, and people don’t want to put up with it anymore.”

The Sheridan County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Western but later sent the case to the Secretary of State’s office.

Miller and Western were opponents in the 2022 Republican primary election. Western won by 137 votes.

Western said he’s been advised to not provide further comment about the SCSO investigation but said he believes that constituents would approve of his voting record.

“My conservative voting record speaks for itself. From defending the unborn, to protecting our 2nd Amendment, I’ve done what I told folks I would do when I got elected,” Western wrote in an email. “I ran on a pro-job, pro-economy platform and my record demonstrates this. I’ve worked to secure funding for our community colleges so they can further offer CTE programs and help recruit companies to Sheridan that create blue collar jobs that we need. Just this (past) session, I secured over $2m for Dayton to build a new pool because the community wants it. I think they approve of efforts like this.”

A significant majority of those in attendance Saturday voted to censure Western; the motion also included a demand for his voluntary resignation. Out of 106 total precinct committee members, the vote was 67-13. Two people abstained and 24 people did not participate in the vote. Western was not in attendance Saturday.

“The demand is meritless, and the voters ALWAYS get the final say,” Western said in a text message to The Sheridan Press.

Sheridan resident Gail Symons said she voted not to censure Western because she believes the decision should be made at the ballot box.

Symons also said the first paragraph of the resolution was changed to better reflect the oath Western and other representatives take when sworn in. The oath taken says the official is not knowingly under investigation.

Western has received regular criticism from the Sheridan County Republican Party’s Facebook page. Western was also recognized as “RINO of the Month” in November and February by WyoRINO.