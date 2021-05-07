Darin Smith officially launches second campaign for US House of Representatives

Darin Smith officially launched his campaign Friday for Wyoming’s House of Representatives seat, he announced in a press release.

“It is my time to step up and run. I know I’m going to win,” he said.

This news comes a day after he told multiple news outlets, including the Star-Tribune, that he was considering a run.

Prominent Republican donor and former Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess will be the campaign’s state chairman, according to the announcement. Smith was Friess’ campaign chairman when he ran for governor.

In a campaign launch video, Smith brands himself as a “common-sense Republican.”