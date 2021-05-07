Darin Smith officially launches second campaign for US House of Representatives

Darin Smith officially launched his campaign Friday for Wyoming’s House of Representatives seat, he announced in a press release.
“It is my time to step up and run. I know I’m going to win,” he said.
This news comes a day after he told multiple news outlets, including the Star-Tribune, that he was considering a run.
Prominent Republican donor and former Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess will be the campaign’s state chairman, according to the announcement. Smith was Friess’ campaign chairman when he ran for governor.
In a campaign launch video, Smith brands himself as a “common-sense Republican.”
“You see, there are some lines you just can’t cross, and Liz Cheney did just that when she voted against Wyoming and with the leftists when she voted to impeach Donald Trump,” the video continues.
Smith attended the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, according to a Cowboy State Daily article. He said that he does not regret attending, but also clarified that he did not storm the Capitol building.
“I was there to protest free and fair elections,” he said. “I think there’s plenty of evidence of voter fraud. I could put a murderer on death row with less evidence.”
There has been no evidence of significant voter fraud in 2020 election, despite repeated claims by Trump that President Joe Biden's win was fraudulent.