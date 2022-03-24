Death threat allegation prompts wider conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women

Allegations that a Cheyenne lawmaker threatened the lives of a current legislator and a former state representative have raised broader concerns about the weight of threats against Indigenous women as well as rising incivility in the Wyoming Legislature.

The Wyoming House of Representatives and the Cheyenne Police Department are investigating the allegations against Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne.

The alleged threat occurred on a phone call Romero-Martinez had with a lobbyist earlier this month and was directed at two women — Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Riverton, and Sara Burlingame, a former lawmaker who is now the executive director of Wyoming Equality — according to Burlingame.

Burlingame said the lobbyist told her that Romero-Martinez said he would kill the women if they don’t get out of his way.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officers — the group that handles security at the the capitol — determined the threat was not credible, said Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

Romero-Martinez did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Multiple people told Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, about the threat. Neither leader notified LeBeau, a member of the Northern Arapaho and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, nor did they immediately involve security, according to Minority Floor Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who was involved in the fallout. That left a bad taste in LeBeau’s mouth, saying that she wanted more from House leadership.

“I want anybody in the Legislature to feel safe, so if there are concerns with that, then there might be things that I address outside of the formal process,” Barlow told the Star-Tribune afterward.

Sommers declined to comment.

A joint resolution

In 2020, the Legislature passed a joint resolution sponsored by LeBeau that acknowledged that the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming needs to be addressed.

Indigenous people make up 3% of the state’s population. But they account for 14% of missing persons and 21% of total homicide victims in Wyoming, according to a 2021 report by the Wyoming Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force.

The resolution requested that the U.S. Congress enact legislation “to expand and improve efforts to coordinate the reporting, investigation and pursuit of justice for missing and murdered Native Americans and other persons.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

Given that, LeBeau feels the alleged threat and the lack of action in response to it “flies in the face of” her and the House’s work on missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“This is what I’m talking about. This is what I’m advocating for: our missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Speaker and majority floor leader were aware of the bill. They voted on it,” LeBeau said. “It was like a slap in the face.”

Gender representation

Last year, women made up only 15.6% of the Legislature, leaving Wyoming 48th in the nation for gender parity in the statehouse. There are now five female senators and 11 female representatives in the Legislature, increasing the proportion of women to almost 18%.

The threats to women politicians are not helping the gender parity effort, advocates say.

“As more and more women run for and serve in public office, the threats of violence directed at those candidates and elected officials continues to rise,” Cowgirl Run Fund, which supports women who seek office, said in a statement. “Researchers have determined that this is a direct attempt to silence female politicians and dissuade other women from running for office.”

Women politicians are disproportionately targeted for threats, which can have “implications on the democratic process” like discouraging women from running for elected office or pushing women out of the world of politics, according to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a nonpartisan international affairs think tank.

“Our legislature doesn’t ‘look’ like our state ….the legislature as a body is far too old, far too white, and far too male,” Connolly said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “Representation matters and we have a long way to go. When looking at the eight highest positions in the Republican leadership, none are women ...The dearth of women is bemoaned but little is done to address the issue in a meaningful way.”

Decorum

“The recent revelations around alleged death threats made toward one of the 16 women in the Wyoming Legislature and toward a woman who recently served as a state representative gives us pause,” Cowgirl Run Fund said in a statement. “They come only a few months after one of only five women in the Wyoming senate was urged — in writing, by another elected official — to kill herself.”

The statement referenced an email Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, received from Park County GOP Committeeman Troy Bray.

“If I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself. You sicken me. Thank you for ensuring that the people of Wyoming are subjected to tyranny once again,” Bray said in the email. “F*** YOU C***” the email ended.

Observers have regularly pointed out that incivility between state lawmakers and the public has been on the rise, but there are also indications that intra-Legislature civility is declining.

“Not only are we facing incivility from the outside, but we’re facing it from the inside,” said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne.

Recent history

LeBeau said she believed that the alleged threat from Romero-Martinez was in part born out of a disagreement they had over a bill he introduced relating to tribal treaties. LeBeau repeatedly told him that tribal leadership was not in favor of the legislation and advised him against bringing it.

Romero-Martinez still introduced the bill, at which point LeBeau said she felt obligated to testify against it in committee.

Burlingame said that she may have been roped into the alleged threat partly because of their disagreements over a bill from the recent budget session that would have banned transgender women and girls in Wyoming from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity.

Both women said that all their interactions with Romero-Martinez were pleasant and cordial in the past, even considering the fact that Burlingame is no longer in the Legislature because she was unseated by Romero-Martinez.

Despite the fact that highway patrol deemed that the threat did not result in imminent danger, working through unfounded threats can still do damage to female politicians, according to Carnegie Endowment.

“We can’t normalize men threatening women,” LeBeau said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

