Delegation opposes DC statehood

“Whether or not Congress considers District of Columbia issues sufficiently in committee hearings and legislation is a much different question than statehood, and one that Senator Lummis is happy to consider,” she added.

Lawmakers have frequently referred to the views of the nation’s founders in arguments against statehood. In the Federalist Papers, James Madison called the setup an “indispensable necessity” to ensure the federal government’s avoidance of undue influence from the state in which it sits. Currently, Washington, D.C. has three electoral votes – the same as Wyoming – following the passage of the 23rd Amendment in 1961, along with a single non-voting congressperson.

In the House, Wyoming’s sole delegate, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, was among the unified block of GOP lawmakers to vote against the bill Thursday. Jeremy Adler, Cheney’s communications director, told the WTE that her opposition was “because the bill was unconstitutional, and the way it was written would have given D.C. six electoral votes.” The argument over constitutionality has often been cited by GOP lawmakers, who have noted the creation of a standalone federal district is enshrined in the Constitution.