Democrat Grey Bull hopes to win Cheney's endorsement

Lynnette Grey Bull, the Democratic nominee for Wyoming’s lone House seat, hasn’t slowed down her campaign following a harrowing primary election that saw incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney defeated by Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.

Now, Grey Bull is hoping Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic, will give her an endorsement.

“I believe she should return the favor to fellow Democrats who supported her in the primaries,” Grey Bull said of Cheney to a crowd of Democrats gathered at Ramkota Hotel in Casper on Saturday. “I need her endorsement. I need her endorsement publicly. We’re in a fight for Wyoming to be represented in a true and honorable manner.”

Grey Bull said she has reached out to Cheney to have a meeting with her about a possible endorsement. She asked those in the crowd to call or send Cheney an email encouraging her to publicly support Grey Bull’s bid.

“If she really is against Harriet Hagerman and everything that authoritarian party stands for, she should have no problem endorsing my campaign.”

Grey Bull, a member of the Northern Arapaho and Standing Rock Sioux tribes, won the August Democratic primary race by a large margin, beating out two other candidates — Steve Helling and Meghan R. Jensen.

A general election victory for Grey Bull would be a major upset in deeply red Wyoming, where the Democratic electorate has shrunk, particularly in this year’s primaries.

During the primaries, Hageman garnered more than 113,000 votes in what many consider to be the real race in deciding Wyoming’s next state representative. By comparison, Grey Bull drew roughly 4,500 votes.

That low number of votes could be in part attributed to the large crossover vote in this year’s primaries, thought to be the result of Democrats changing affiliation to vote for Cheney; only 4.5% of voters cast ballots as Democrats this year, compared to 18.2% in 2020.

But the slim odds for victory don’t seem to faze Grey Bull.

She says on her campaign website, saying that she doesn’t care “what the media or ‘conventional wisdom’ say about the chances a Democrat has of winning this election.”

“I really encourage you to look at the bigger picture,” she told the crowd at Ramkota Hotel. “It’s much much bigger than party affiliation. It’s much bigger than a Democrat winning or Republican winning.”

“I’m fighting for Wyoming,” she continued. “I’m fighting for conservatives, I’m fighting for Republicans, and I’m fighting for Democrats and independents and Constitutionalists, because we need to be represented with our values.”

A native of California, Grey Bull has focused her life on community advocacy and improvement, among other things coordinating homeless outreach in Skid Row, a neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, serving as chair of Arizona’s Office on Tribal Relations, helping women inmates in an Arizona prison transition back to society and training organizations on child sex trafficking prevention in Native American communities.

Her platform pushes for Wyoming’s transition to renewable energies, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ rights, more regulation of firearms and expanded health care access, among other goals. She’s lobbied on the state and federal level for policies that support these priorities.

Grey Bull has also focused on bringing attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, founding Not Our Native Daughters, a nonprofit organization, to educate communities about the crisis.

In April 2019, Grey Bull was in Laramie getting ready to give a talk at the University of Wyoming on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women.

The day wasn’t going as planned; her key got stuck in the car’s ignition, and the car wouldn’t start. Then she spilled coffee all over her white dress shirt and had to run in high heels to get a new one. She ended up being late for the event. Fortunately, the organizers had added other speakers before her and the schedule got pushed back. Upon finally arriving at the venue, she was told she would be speaking right before Gov. Mark Gordon.

“I’m a natural lobbyist,” Grey Bull told a crowd gathered at Ramkota Hotel in Casper for the Democratic Women’s Forum on Saturday.

“When they told me that, all the bells started ringing in my head, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna say what I want to say, I have my talking points on what I want to share.’”

At the time, there were a handful of states that had created task forces to address the issue of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women. Grey Bull wanted Gordon to do the same, which he did in July of the same year. Gordon appointed Grey Bull to serve on the task force, which she still does today.

“I always look for opportunities to create change, whether it’s on an individual level, one-on-one mentoring somebody, mentoring youth or mentoring a young woman, or it’s on a greater scale,” she said. “I like to think I’m an idealist and I’m a visionary.”

Raising awareness around Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was actually the impetus for her first shot at Wyoming’s lone House seat in 2020. Grey Bull also won the Democratic nomination in that race, but lost in the general election to Rep. Liz Cheney, whom Hageman ousted in the primaries, during the 2020 general election.

Nevertheless, Grey Bull 2020 campaign and Democratic nomination was a historical moment; she was the first Native American woman from Wyoming to run for federal office.

Grey Bull is currently director of Wind River/Department of Interior Land Buyback Program for Tribal Nations, a tribal liaison for the Wyoming Outdoors Council and a tribal advocate for the Citizens for the Red Desert coalition.

Libertarian Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party candidate Marissa Joy Selvig are also on the November ballot for Wyoming’s House seat.

The general election is Nov. 8.