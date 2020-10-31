Democratic challenger faces uphill battle in House race against Cheney

It was a powerful enough statement that Cheney, after the debate, went to talk to Grey Bull about involving her in revisiting the act should Cheney be reelected to Congress during Tuesday’s election.

“We were talking broadly, particularly about the violence and sexual abuse themselves as women are facing on the reservation and around the country, and I wanted her to know that there was an open door and that if there was anything that I could be helpful with in that regard, to please let me know,” Cheney said in an interview Friday. “[…] There were elements of the act I couldn’t support, but the substance of the overall issue and the work that she’s doing to help protect women are clearly things that I wanted to make sure we could work together on, and I wanted her to know that.”

The clear front-runner in the race, Cheney –—the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives — has spent her last two years in the minority. Likely to win again this year against a field that includes Grey Bull, Constitution Party candidate Jeff Haggit, and Libertarian Richard Brubaker, she will return to a Congress likely bluer than the body before it, with most major polls showing tight contests for vulnerable Republican senators, a Republican president down in the polls, and the likelihood that a Congress flipped to the Democrats in 2018 will remain that way.