Democratic challenger faces uphill battle in House race against Cheney

It was a moment rarely seen in American politics today.
Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and her opponent, Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, had just exited the stage at Eastern Wyoming College after an hour-long debate in which they battled one another on questions of land use, civil rights and the abstract definition of the “western way of life.”
But amid the debate, Grey Bull — a Northern Arapaho woman who has done extensive policy work on Capitol Hill — scored arguably her biggest hit of the night when she noted Cheney’s 2019 vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark piece of domestic violence legislation that failed after the inclusion of a number of protections for transgender individuals and a restriction on domestic abusers’ ability to own guns.
While a common sticking point for Democratic candidates facing off against Republicans this year, it’s also a key issue for Native American women, who experience domestic violence at alarming rates.
“Our issues get pushed aside more often than anything else by folks in Washington, D.C.,” Grey Bull said. “I share this every single time I speak, because I think it’s important, but I’m also trying to compel compassion for tribes. I stand before you as a full-blooded Native American woman. And the statistics that hang over my head is that I am the most stalked, raped, murdered, and sexually assaulted than any other race in this country. There’s a lot of things that can help support us, and the [Violence Against Women Act] is one of them.”
It was a powerful enough statement that Cheney, after the debate, went to talk to Grey Bull about involving her in revisiting the act should Cheney be reelected to Congress during Tuesday’s election.
“We were talking broadly, particularly about the violence and sexual abuse themselves as women are facing on the reservation and around the country, and I wanted her to know that there was an open door and that if there was anything that I could be helpful with in that regard, to please let me know,” Cheney said in an interview Friday. “[…] There were elements of the act I couldn’t support, but the substance of the overall issue and the work that she’s doing to help protect women are clearly things that I wanted to make sure we could work together on, and I wanted her to know that.”
The clear front-runner in the race, Cheney –—the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives — has spent her last two years in the minority. Likely to win again this year against a field that includes Grey Bull, Constitution Party candidate Jeff Haggit, and Libertarian Richard Brubaker, she will return to a Congress likely bluer than the body before it, with most major polls showing tight contests for vulnerable Republican senators, a Republican president down in the polls, and the likelihood that a Congress flipped to the Democrats in 2018 will remain that way.
Cheney has positioned herself as a bulwark to the potential of a Democratic trifecta, a defender of Wyoming’s fossil fuel industry and as a voice against what she and many other Republicans have deemed an increasingly radical left.
“On Tuesday, if you elect somebody who’s a Democrat, their very first vote is going to make Nancy Pelosi speaker of the House, and then they’re going to vote to raise taxes,” Cheney said. “They’ve all committed that they’re going to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act we passed, which means everybody’s taxes are going to go up. It’ll be a significant increase on the middle class. So you go down the line and look at something like global warming and the Green New Deal, and the extent to which we have made such tremendous by getting back control from federal regulators. Those gains are really at risk.”
As a Wyoming Democrat running for Congress, Grey Bull — a first-time candidate for federal office — faces a deep red electorate, an entrenched incumbent and a fundraising deficit of hundreds of thousands of dollars headed into Tuesday’s elections. To make gains in that environment where others have failed, she knew she had to try something different.
Since winning the Democratic primary with 60% of the vote, Grey Bull has focused less on generating large amounts of buzz with big media events and more on texting, phone banking, and on-the-ground grassroots organizing. Several hours a day, Grey Bull even takes to the phones herself.
“I’m a people person,” she said last week. “I like to connect with people. I love networking. I love listening to people and because those elements were not available for me during this campaign because of the pandemic, I’ve been doing my best to connect with every single person I can, whether it’s online or through email or with phone calls or text messages, and even through letters.”
Even running from behind, Grey Bull said earning her party’s nomination as a Native American woman — she was likely the state’s first-ever Native American candidate for Congress — was a watershed moment in Wyoming politics, helping to lay the groundwork for more candidates in years to come. A political organizer by day, she also hopes her campaign and its message will be translated into an enduring movement that extends well beyond the election, particularly for populations jaded by a system they felt was stacked against them.
“Anybody running for office, I truly believe you do have to have a compassion for people,” she said. “You have to understand their needs and their struggles and their hardships. And you have to be the voice to those struggles, and you have to be the voice of a solution. I wanted my campaign to be transparent of who I was and who I have always been and who I will continue to be beyond Nov. 3.”
