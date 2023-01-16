Democrats hope to repeal abortion trigger ban

CHEYENNE – House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin hopes to repeal the trigger abortion ban with his abortion-amendments bill during the general session.

The Teton County lawmaker filed House Bill 117 this week, which was co-sponsored by four fellow Democrats from across the state. Reps. Karlee Provenza and Trey Sherwood of Laramie were joined by Sens. Mike Gierau of Jackson and Chris Rothfuss of Laramie in their support of the bill and were among the minority to vote against the abortion prohibition legislation passed last budget session.

“I only asked people who voted no on the trigger ban bill, because what the intention of that bill is, is just a straight repeal of the trigger ban,” Yin told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “To go exactly to where we were before the trigger ban was passed.”

The previous language in the public health and safety chapter of Wyoming statute ensured an abortion could not be performed after the embryo or fetus reaches viability, except in cases where a woman’s life or health is endangered.

No funds appropriated by the Legislature could be used to pay for abortions, except if the pregnancy was the result of incest or sexual assault. The assault would also have to be reported to law enforcement within five days of the assault or the time the victim is capable of reporting.

This subsection of law was repealed after the trigger ban went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, and the stricter subsection left residents at risk of a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison for almost all abortions. It stated that no abortion could be performed, unless it caused serious risk of death or irreversible physical impairment, or was the result of incest or sexual assault.

Although the trigger ban has been the subject of a lawsuit that led to a temporary stay, it is still in Wyoming statute. Yin said he would prefer to bring the old language back, even though he doesn’t necessarily agree with the specifications of before viability.

“I’m pretty certain the ban was unconstitutional,” he said. “So, the easiest thing that we can do is just go back to where we were before.”

Yin said he believes there are many reasons an abortion may be necessary, but those with the means will be able to get one no matter what. The residents who won’t are those who are low-income or unable to travel to get the abortion somewhere else.

“That is essentially the group that we’re harming,” he said.

Sherwood is another member of the House hoping to gain support for the bill. She said abortion access was one of the most important issues constituents brought up to her on the campaign trail, and she heard from more than just women. She said married Republican men were concerned that the right to family planning in terms of timing, stability or number of kids was being taken away.

The Laramie representative said choice is very important, as well as honoring the right to have control over their health care laid out in the Wyoming Constitution. In her eyes, it is a medical decision made in consultation with a person’s doctor and a private matter.

While she said her constituents wanted the trigger ban to be readdressed, she said she wasn’t sure how their bill would be received by the Legislature. She said it was an emotional issue and there are splits along party lines, but she wants to see the conversation broaden beyond politics and around how to best serve communities.

“That’s a very optimistic approach, but my hope is that it would at least make it out of committee so there can be that conversation on the House floor,” Sherwood said, “with the whole body being able to contribute their perspectives and the wishes of their constituents.”