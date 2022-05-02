Democrats look to make inroads in rural Wyoming

The Wyoming Democratic Party will soon have a rural organizing director thanks to the Democratic National Committee’s new focus on investing in deep red states.

The state Democratic party requested and received $40,000 for an organizing director to canvass rural and frontier areas of Wyoming with a special focus on the Wind River Reservation. The reservation is home to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes.

Wyoming Democratic Party officials found that the reservation and some surrounding areas had low voter turnout in the 2020 elections compared to other places in Wyoming, so they’re confident there is a pool of untapped Democratic-leaning voters, as Fremont County often votes for Democrats.

Previously, swing states with a higher number of electoral votes would get grant money from the DNC. But with a new fund, more ruby red states like Wyoming are starting to receive cash infusions of their own.

Last year the DNC established a “Red State Fund” that includes $2 million for states that meet two of the following criteria: No Democratic senator or governor, less than 25% of its congressional delegation are Democrats and a supermajority of Republicans in the state legislature.

Wyoming meets all three.

“Overall, it’s a petty big deal,” said Nina Hebert, communications director for the state party. “We used to have to compete against swing states with high electoral counts and high electoral count blue states [for money]. Smaller states and red states were being left out simply because we were small and/or red.”

The rural organizing director will work to register Democratic voters in areas with higher percentages of Democrats who don’t typically turnout in non=presidential years and nonpartisan races.

“I know firsthand how critical it is for Democrats to organize year-round in every state. That’s why the DNC is committed to providing resources to empower state parties to hold Republicans accountable for betting against the American people,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “The DNC is excited to support Wyoming Democrats’ work to continue building the critical organizing infrastructure they need to be successful in November and beyond.”

By many measures, Wyoming is the reddest state in the nation. Wyoming voted 70% for Trump in 2020 and 68% in 2016, both the highest proportions in the nation. In the 2012 presidential election, Wyoming voted 69% for the Republican candidate, Mitt Romney, only trailing Utah, Romney’s home state.

Still, voters have shown an openness to Democrats in the past. From 2003 to 2011, the Cowboy State was home to a Democratic governor.

Counties that are now represented by Republicans in the statehouse have elected Democrats in recent years. Sweetwater, Carbon, Laramie, Natrona, Fremont and Uinta counties have been represented by Democrats at some time over the last two decades.

But the organizing director will not just going to focus on the statewide and county-wide elected offices, but the down ballot races as well.

“Through a targeted voter registration effort, we have enough unregistered, possible Democrats to flip key town councils and school boards in our rural areas,” the state party said.

Organizing in rural areas, particularly Wyoming, can be tough because of the amount of miles that have to be covered to talk to a small number of voters.

“Much of Wyoming is considered rural and requires creativity and connection with the community in order to know how to reach people,” said Sarah Hunt, executive director of the Wyoming Democrats. “We want to make sure that everyone gets what they need to vote, not just those that live in in population centers. Our new rural organizing director will help our local county parties set up voter registration programs, help candidates reach voters in the remote areas of the state, and create an innovative program to make sure that all our voters are able to participate in this election.”

The Wyoming Democrats hope to get the funds to retain the organizing director beyond the current campaign season, Hebert said.

“We don’t like to do the turn and burn ... in the off-season if we can avoid it,” she said.

Sate Democratic Party Chair Joe Barbuto said he hopes the role will pay dividends for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections and beyond.

