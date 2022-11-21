Democrats select Wyoming House leadership

Rep. Mike Yin of Jackson will serve as minority floor leader for the Democrats in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

The state's legislative Democrats met Sunday to decide on House leadership. In addition to selecting Yin as floor leader, they also chose Rep. Karlee Provenza of Laramie as minority whip and Rep. Trey Sherwood of Laramie as minority caucus chair.

The trio take over at a challenging time for Democrats in Wyoming. There were be only seven Democrats in the Legislature next year -- five in the House and two in the Senate. That equates to less than 8% of the total statehouse.

During the most recent election, Democrats lost two seats in the House.

Wyoming Democrats haven't yet announced Senate picks. Both Democratic senators served in leadership during the past session: Sen. Chris Rothfuss of Laramie was minority floor leader and Sen. Mike Gierau of Jackson was minority whip.

Republicans also chose legislative leaders over the weekend. Rep. Albert Sommers of Pinedale will be the next speaker of the House, pushing back a challenge from far-right Rep. Mark Jennings. Meanwhile, Sen. Ogeden Driskill was voted president by the Republican caucus. He served most recently as majority floor leader.

Sommers will be joined in House leadership by Hulett Rep. Chip Neiman as House majority floor leader (Sommers held that position during the last session), Big Horn Rep. Cyrus Western as majority whip and Rock Springs Rep. Clark Stith as speaker pro tempore.

Other Senate Republican leaders include Baggs Sen. Larry Hicks, who will serve as majority floor leader, and Sen. Dave Kinskey, who was voted vice president of the upper chamber. Hicks served most recently as Senate vice president.

While party caucuses choose their leaders, the process won't be finalized until an official vote is taken at the state of next year's legislative session. It's possible but unlikely that things will change then.