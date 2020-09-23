Democrats want more time to nominate candidate for Albany County sheriff

The Wyoming Democratic Party is seeking additional time to nominate a candidate for Albany County sheriff after the current officeholder – David O’Malley, a Democrat – announced his retirement amid a lawsuit against the department filed after a deputy killed a mentally ill man, Robbie Ramirez, in 2018.
In a letter to county officials Wednesday, the Wyoming Democratic Party urged county commissioners to give the local Democratic Party additional time to field and vet nominees for the office prior to submitting a list to the county commissioners for approval.
Under current state statute, the sitting party has 15 days to name a nominee to fill the position. However, the party has raised concerns that the time period allotted to them is not sufficient to field a wide range of qualified candidates, nor to ensure transparency in the process.
In a letter dated Sept. 16, Terri Jones, the chair of the Albany County Board of Commissioners, informed the Albany County Democrats’ central committee that they had 15 days from that date in which to submit names, even though O’Malley is still in the position.
To get more time to vet those candidates, the state party is now arguing that the initiation of the replacement process does not begin until the vacancy actually exists. More specifically, whenever O’Malley leaves office.
“Given this information and the fact that the office will presumably remain occupied through January 2, 2021, we ask that the Albany County Board of Commissioners void the previously prescribed deadline for the submission of nominees by the County Democratic Central Committee,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to the Star-Tribune.
Jones did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
O’Malley – who is in the middle of his third four-year term in the position – announced his planned retirement in an Aug. 27 email to county officials obtained by the news site, WyoFile earlier this month.
While O’Malley told the website his retirement had long been in the works, the timing comes after weeks of protests in the community demanding reforms and accountability for local law enforcement that began with Ramirez’s death.
The nomination process for a new sheriff has also attracted a significant amount of scrutiny by demonstrators. On Wednesday night, the Laramie Human Rights Network – the activist group that has helped organize the protests – said in a statement on its Twitter page that its members would march to compel the selection committees for sheriff to support a candidate for sheriff outside of law enforcement to “let the selection committee know that the community wants actual change and improvement in ACSO,” adding that “change can only truly come with hiring a sheriff outside of the system.”
The group has also encouraged the local Democratic Party to be transparent in the process for selecting nominees for the vacant post, releasing a copy of the letter on social media earlier this week.
“Public knowledge of the committee members, their specific election process, and their votes will uphold what the community has been fighting for the past three months – and to a further extent the past two years,” the letter read.
