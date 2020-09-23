Democrats want more time to nominate candidate for Albany County sheriff

“Given this information and the fact that the office will presumably remain occupied through January 2, 2021, we ask that the Albany County Board of Commissioners void the previously prescribed deadline for the submission of nominees by the County Democratic Central Committee,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to the Star-Tribune.

Jones did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

O’Malley – who is in the middle of his third four-year term in the position – announced his planned retirement in an Aug. 27 email to county officials obtained by the news site, WyoFile earlier this month.

While O’Malley told the website his retirement had long been in the works, the timing comes after weeks of protests in the community demanding reforms and accountability for local law enforcement that began with Ramirez’s death.