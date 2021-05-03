Department of Energy awards Integrated Test Center $64 million

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center in Gillette $64 million in research funding toward a carbon capture project.

The former Wyoming power plant will also host of one of the two carbon capture projects. The announcement comes weeks after winners were announced for the Carbon XPRIZE competition, where two teams — CarbonBuilt operating out of the Integrated Test Center and CarbonCure out of Alberta, Canada — split a $15 million cash prize after the five-year project.

The department awarded Membrane Technology and Research $51,699,939 after it announced it would be awarding $99 million to two projects for Phase III of the carbon capture project.

“I am delighted that Membrane Technology and Research has been selected to move forward in this process, and that Wyoming has been chosen to host this important demonstration of cutting edge carbon capture technology,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “This is exactly the type of research that was envisioned when the ITC was developed and Wyoming will continue to support these efforts.”

Membrane Technology and Research chose the center as its testing site during Phase II of the project. The two sides have been working collaboratively since 2018.

