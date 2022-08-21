Did opposition to Liz Cheney boost far-right candidates in Wyoming?

The line snaked out from the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building and down the road outside. Voters stood in the warming August sun, waiting for an opportunity to cast their ballots Tuesday in Wyoming’s most discussed primary election in memory.

In a state dominated by Republicans, primaries take on additional significance. Still, it was unusual — in fact, historic — to have so many people lined up to vote.

Many of those voters were clear about what motivated them to show up. They were there to cast out Rep. Liz Cheney.

They succeeded. Cheney lost by nearly 40 points to Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney backed by former President Donald Trump. But the record turnout — more than 182,000 ballots cast, according to the Secretary of State’s Office — did more than oust Wyoming’s congresswoman. Results from Tuesday’s election show that it also benefited other Trump-minded candidates down the ballot as well.

While there was much discussion ahead of the election about how Democrats might cross over and influence the vote, it was the thousands of motivated Republicans that might have made the biggest difference.

“There were a substantial number of Republican voters who turned out in this primary, and I’m not talking about the crossover vote, I’m talking about Republicans who don’t vote in primaries and only vote in generals,” said longtime Wyoming political operative Bill Cubin, who supported Hageman’s campaign. “They voted in the primary this time because they wanted to get rid of Liz Cheney. You had a bunch of Republicans in the Trump, anti-establishment mindset who voted against anyone else they thought might be like Liz Cheney.”

Republican anger toward Cheney surged after the Jan. 6 riot, which she blamed on former President Donald Trump and his lies about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president. The following month, the Wyoming GOP censured her. In mid-May, Cheney was ousted from House leadership in a voice vote. But her adversaries did not stop there — in November, Wyoming Republican leaders voted to symbolically no longer recognize Cheney as a member of their party.

Cheney responded by joining the House committee investigating Jan. 6. Republicans in Wyoming, meanwhile, called her a RINO (Republican in name only) and tossed around words like “betrayal.”

The result: motivated conservative voters. Polling showed voters were more driven by opposition to Cheney than support for another candidate challenging her. And there is anecdotal evidence from Tuesday’s primary, in the form of interviews conducted at polling places around Casper, that voting Cheney out of office was what brought people to the polls that day.

“If you look at the spread between this primary and the previous years, it’s clearly driven by people taking a position on Cheney,” said former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal, a moderate Democrat.

That, political observers, say, benefited candidates such as Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who won the GOP nomination for secretary of state over Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. The two ran on opposite sides of the issue of election integrity.

The Trump-endorsed Gray prevailed as a 2020 presidential election skeptic, saying that there was more fraud than the margin of votes between Biden and Trump. He pushed to ban ballot drop boxes, which have become a target after the movie “2,000 Mules” was released, a film that alleges widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The lawmaker also sponsored numerous showings of the movie throughout Wyoming while on the campaign trail.

Nethercott said there was “no objective evidence” to prove that the 2020 election was stolen for President Joe Biden, and she repeatedly emphasized her confidence in Wyoming’s elections.

“When I look at the secretary of state race, for example, the only way I can make any sense of that is that the people who were deliberately voting in order to vote against Liz and basically in support of ‘the election was stolen’. ... They used that same logic in the secretary of state’s race,” said Gail Symons, Sheridan County GOP precinct committeewoman and owner of the non-partisan blog Civics307.

Gray ultimately triumphed by about 9 percentage points. Cheney, meanwhile, lost to Hageman by nearly 40 points.

“I think that [Cheney] hurt down ballot races, especially when it came to secretary of state. I think that her losing the way she did really helped Chuck Gray,” Cubin said. “I think you can point to some legislative races, especially in Natrona County.”

Around Wyoming, and notably in Natrona County, incumbent lawmakers viewed as traditional Republicans lost to more hard-line MAGA candidates.

Former Senate president and longtime lawmaker Drew Perkins was unseated by Bob Ide, who was seen on restricted Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot beside Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne.

While Perkins was campaigning, he spoke to an estimated 3,000 plus voters, all of whom voted in recent elections.

“I think what has happened is people are just angry,” he said. “The No. 1 issue by far — everything else was a distant second — was jobs and the economy and the federal government’s effect on energy sector,” Perkins said.

Perkins is not a moderate by any stretch, but he has voted against some hard-line bills on social issues, such as a measure in the past legislative session that sought to ban transgender woman and girls from participating in sports that match their gender identity. He’s also been responsible for the state’s budget as chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee for the last couple years.

“The motivation to get out and support Harriet Hageman and vote against Liz Cheney probably caused Drew Perkins to lose,” Cubin said.

Republican Casper Reps. Joe MacGuire and Pat Sweeney were also crushed by candidates running to their right. In an open seat — Jeanette Ward, a relatively recent arrival to Wyoming who ran as a social conservative — beat out Tom Myler, a Casper College marketing coordinator seen as more moderate.

“The establishment machine didn’t deliver in Natrona County this time,” said Mike Pyatt, a leader of Liberty’s Place 4 U Wyoming, a group formed as an alternative to the Natrona County GOP for more MAGA-minded Republicans in the county.

Outside of Natrona County, traditional Republicans like Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, and Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, were also unseated.

What’s more, only two hardliners statewide were unseated this election cycle: Sen. Tom James, R-Green River, and Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette.

“The effect of people showing up to vote against Cheney clearly went all the way down the ballot. You had kind of this ... angry ticket,” Freudenthal said.

Ahead of the election, there was a theory circulating that Cheney would actually aid more moderate candidates because of the high number of Democrats crossing over to vote in the GOP primary. That did not materialize. In many of these districts, there were not enough Democrats to have an effect on the outcome, but there is also anecdotal evidence that some crossover voters neglected to vote down ballot and only voted for Cheney.

Not all races ended in a victory for the more hard-line candidate, including the superintendent of public instruction contest. Former education department policy officer Megan Degenfelder beat Brian Schroeder, a Trump-endorsed candidate who was appointed to the post earlier this year after being nominated by the Wyoming GOP.

“She was able to get her message out, so they didn’t group her with [Cheney],” Cubin said. “She worked harder than anybody else. She spent more money.”

Gov. Mark Gordon, meanwhile, handily beat two opponents who campaigned to his right.

“Gordon was a done deal before he filed – he was going to win,” Freudenthal said. “Wyoming tends to like its governors – particularly Republican incumbents have a pretty easy road.”

But Gordon also deliberately avoided taking a stance on Trump or Cheney, despite being asked multiple times at a recent debate.

“He delicately danced around all those questions in terms of Trump and Liz ... so he really couldn’t get tagged,” Freudenthal said.

Symons agreed.

“I think people who were pissed off at Liz were motivated to vote, and their anger at Liz transferred to support to anyone who bashed Liz,” she said.

While many say Cheney opposition trickled down the ballot, Dr. Jim King, political science professor at the University of Wyoming, isn’t as convinced.

“For the theory to work that people came out to vote for Hageman and then voted for the more conservative candidate would require people to know about the candidates. [Legislative races] are well known for being low information,” the professor said.

King also pointed out that most incumbents statewide retained their seats, despite the purge in Natrona County.

Still, others are convinced the history Cheney race – something that Wyoming has never experienced before – played a role.

“Elections are always complicated,” Cubin said. “There are a lot of factors. But she was definitely one of them and I think she had an effect down ballot.”