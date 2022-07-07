Dockstader drops out of secretary of state race, endorses Nethercott

CHEYENNE — Senate President Dan Dockstader announced Wednesday he is leaving the Wyoming secretary of state race to endorse a fellow Republican legislator.

He said in a statement he believes it is important to elect a secretary of state with the education and experience to take on the responsibilities of such an important office, and he believes that person is Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne.

“In many instances, Sen. Tara Nethercott and I agree on topics related to ensuring safe and secure elections in Wyoming by working with 23 county clerks, in addition to maintaining a successful business division within the Secretary of State’s Office,” Dockstader, R-Afton, said. “Her commitment to economic diversity, job creation and job retention will also be reflected in the secretary’s business division.”

Nethercott told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she has been in contact with Dockstader throughout the campaign season, and knew she would be fully endorsed by the Senate president. She said they both deeply care about the future of Wyoming and the position of secretary of state, and they evaluated the best outcomes for the state.

“I’m honored to receive his endorsement,” she said Wednesday. “He’s a true statesman, and we both have a history of putting Wyoming first, and he certainly has today.”

Dockstader applauded Nethercott’s deep roots in Wyoming, as she was born, raised and educated in the state. She also has established a professional legal career as a practicing attorney in the Capital City, which Dockstader said would be priceless when it comes to all of the responsibilities associated with the office.

He further stated that the same experience has contributed to her success as a chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a member of the important Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. She is on the Capital Finance and Investments Committee and the Blockchain Finance and Digital Innovation Committee.

“In every instance, I have watched her valued and respected comments be well received in the legislative process,” Dockstader wrote.

Nethercott is now the only remaining candidate for secretary of state who believes the 2020 election was not fraudulent in any capacity in Wyoming.

The state senator said she feels proud to hold complete trust in the election process across the state, as well as the officials who have run safe, secure, free and fair elections for decades.

“They certainly did in 2020, and I have full confidence that, working together, we will continue with the legacy that Wyoming doesn’t have election fraud,” she said. “It’s important to recognize, but that doesn’t mean that vigilance and diligence concerning best practices for election integrity are evaluated and addressed.”

Other contenders

Republican candidates state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper and Mark Armstrong of Centennial have both expressed they have doubts the election was not tampered with in regards to absentee ballot drop boxes and the influence of co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg’s donations to election efforts.

There are no Democratic candidates in the race.

“Congratulations to the insiders joining forces with each other. But the voters of Wyoming want election security and ballot boxes banned,” Gray said via text message in reaction to the endorsement. “Nethercott has opposed election integrity measures continuously. This election is a clear choice between a conservative who has accomplished election integrity and an insider who has opposed and continues to oppose election integrity.”

Gray said he will continue to work diligently, and is confident his campaign can defeat the handpicked insider candidate.

Armstrong also told WTE the race is on after hearing the announcement. He said he is not surprised Dockstader decided to endorse his colleague in the Wyoming Legislature, because he believes they hold similar views. He said they don’t understand the holes he’s seen in the Albany County election process.

“They shut their eyes to election fraud,” he said. “They shut their eyes to corruption and unethical conduct in the government.”