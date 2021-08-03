Does Wyoming have a hate-crimes law? It depends who you ask.

What Wyoming needs to do, he explained, is look beyond legislation and address the root of the issue.

“Public perceptions on Wyoming’s hate crime law is difficult to shift when some advocates are so convinced we do not have one. But that really misses the point altogether, unfortunately,” Serrano said in an email. “The question we should be asking is what Wyoming can and should do to address bias and hate, not whether or not we have a cookie-cutter hate crime law.”

So if there is a statute on the books that addresses “race, color, sex, creed [and] national origin,” why is Wyoming widely considered to lack a hate crime law? Some people consider the existing statute to be more of an “anti-discrimination” law than a true hate crime law.

Logan Casey, a senior policy researcher at the Movement Advancement Project, called 6-9-102 an “anti-discrimination section.” Rep. Pat Sweeney, a Casper Republican and one of the primary legislators pushing for hate crime reform, agreed.