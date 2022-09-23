Early voting in Wyoming opens today

Early voting for Wyoming’s upcoming general election opens today.

Wyomingites can request and return absentee ballots or vote in person at locations around the state. In Natrona County, early voting takes place at the county courthouse at 200 N. Center St.

You can ask for an absentee ballot from your county clerk’s office and return it at the office, by mail or at drop-boxes around the state.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can still register in person at a county clerk’s office when you go to vote or ahead of time if you plan to vote on Election Day. You will also need a valid ID to vote, thanks to a law passed last year. If you don’t have one, the driver’s license department can issue you an ID specifically to vote.

Election Day, the last day to cast a vote in the general election, is Nov. 8.

This year’s primary election, held in August, saw the highest voter turnout in a primary on record, and the highest turnout in any election since 1994. WyoFile reported that 40% of eligible voters in the state cast votes, a 31% increase from the last midterm election in 2018.

Much of that turnout was spurred by people voting for Harriet Hageman, a land attorney who ousted sitting Rep. Liz Cheney by a landslide. Many Natrona County voters said on Election Day that they voted specifically to see Cheney leave office. On the flip side, a large portion of Wyoming’s independent and Democratic voters switched their parties in the primary to vote for the incumbent representative because of her choice to condemn the events of Jan. 6 and the widespread belief among many Republicans that the 2020 election was stolen.

Now, Hageman faces a Democratic challenger, Lynette Grey Bull, who opposed Cheney in 2020. There are two other candidates: Libertarian Richard Brubaker, and Marissa Selvig, the Constitution Party candidate.

Local elections including Casper City Council, Natrona County commission and other local council and mayor positions will also be on the ballot. Those races had their fields narrowed in the August primary.

Voters can also choose from candidates for school board, a race not included in the primary.

Current Gov. Mark Gordon is facing Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston, as well as Libertarian Jared Baldes. Gordon won his primary race with around 62% of the vote, winning 19 of the state’s 23 counties.

Megan Degenfelder, who won the Republican nomination for the state’s top schools administrator, will be pitted against Democratic nominee Sergio Maldonado.

Aside from the governor and superintendent, other statewide positions were all but decided in the August primary.

Casper Rep. Chuck Gray is running unopposed for secretary of state, the number two position in the state. He beat Cheyenne Sen. Tara Nethercott in August by around 13,000 votes. A committee of lawmakers proposed taking away the secretary of state’s election supervision powers following Gray’s primary win, given Gray’s assertions that the 2020 election was fraudulent despite a lack of evidence. The state Republican Party denounced the committee’s efforts at a meeting Saturday.

State treasurer Curt Meier and auditor Kristi Racines are also unopposed on November’s ballot.