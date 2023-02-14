Members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe plan to protest a bill moving through the Legislature regarding off-reservation hunting rights, as they say they were blindsided by their business council’s decision to negotiate the legislation with Gov. Mark Gordon “behind closed doors.”

A protest against the measure is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Fort Washakie Post Office.

The bill, sponsored by Fremont County Rep. Lloyd Larson, was brought in response to the U.S. Supreme Court case Herrera v. Wyoming. It would authorize the governor to negotiate and enter into agreements with tribes concerning hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering rights and provide state government some rule-making authority.

In 2014, Clayvin Herrera went hunting with family on the Crow tribe’s reservation in southern Montana. They crossed into the neighboring Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming, where they killed several elk. He was later fined, which sparked conversations about off-reservation tribal hunting rights in Wyoming.

He argued that when the Crow tribe gave up land in present-day Montana and Wyoming under an 1868 treaty, the tribe retained the right to hunt on it. His attorneys petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, and they eventually sided with Herrera in a 5-4 vote in 2019.

The legislation is meant to proactively address off-reservation hunting guidelines rather than allow a future court decision to create Wyoming’s standard, Larson said during the bill’s initial hearing on Jan. 24.

“This last year, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe approached the governor’s office and inquired if the state would be willing to work with them in pursuing some kind of off-reservation hunting language that would allow this to move forward,” he said. Since that time, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and the governor’s office “have worked together.”

During that hearing, a member of the Fort Hall Business Council in Idaho, a governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, spoke in sole opposition of the bill. These tribes have hunted off reservations since the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty, said Claudia Washakie.

The bill’s language would “place additional barriers” that would limit tribal authority.

“Tribes are not required to externally collaborate with any agency,” she said during the hearing. “Quite literally, the treaty signed between the U.S. and the tribe is the agreement.”

But the bill passed unanimously that day and continued to enjoy sweeping support on the House Floor, with only Rep. Kenneth Chestek voting against it on third reading. The bill was sold as having been in part created with and supported by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

Yet, Eastern Shoshone tribal members had no knowledge of this bill until it hit the legislative session, member Jola LeBeau told the Star-Tribune on Monday. The six-members of the business council “were negotiating with Gov. Mark Gordon for six months without our knowledge.”

“A lot of them can’t believe the business council did this, but they did. I think they thought they had the power to do this, but they don’t,” she said. “Our business council should be down there at the next hearing opposing this bill face-to-face with the government, and I don’t believe that’s what’s going to happen.”

If this bill becomes a law, it will affect many tribes’ treaties and hunting regulations for generations to come, LeBeau said.

“I am a grandmother and a great-grandmother, and one day, I think I’ll be a great-great-grandmother,” she said. “Once they get their foot in the door, they’ll push for more.”

The business council ultimately withdrew its support for the bill in a letter sent to the governor’s office on Feb. 3, but many fear it may be too late to stop the legislation’s momentum.

They withdrew that support after obtaining legal opinions from tribal attorneys and hearing concerns from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, who share the same hunting treaty, John St. Clair, the Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman, said in the letter.

“We apologize for this development; however, we now believe that the bill will jeopardize and compromise the rights of our tribe and other tribes, if it becomes state law,” he wrote.

The Eastern Shoshone Business Council did not respond to requests for comment beyond providing the letter. The bill still must pass through votes in the Senate before it can become a law.