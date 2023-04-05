Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne requested in a Monday letter to Wyoming’s speaker of the House that Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza be stripped of her committee assignments for posting a meme over the weekend that was criticized as inviting violence.

“The Wyoming Republican Party requests that the Minority Whip be stripped of all committee assignments, as this precedent exists in the Wyoming Legislature as an appropriate response to other allegedly threatening behavior by legislators,” Eathorne wrote.

The meme, which Provenza shared Saturday on Instagram in recognition of Friday’s international Transgender Day of Visibility, depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!” The woman is wearing the colors of the transgender flag.

Over the weekend, the hard-line Wyoming Freedom Caucus criticized Provenza on social media for sharing the meme less than a week after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, killed six people. The caucus’ posts reference reports that the Nashville shooter was a transgender person.

Amid intense national scrutiny of transgender issues, the caucus pushed several pieces of legislation this session that aimed to restrict transgender individuals, including bills to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for minors and bar transgender women and girls from competing on female school sports teams. The latter bill, which Provenza opposed, became law.

Eathorne’s letter reiterates the caucus’ criticism, but frames the lawmaker’s post within a wider political context.

“Horrific social media responses from the political left listed justifications for the attack, including the recent passage of Tennessee legislation aimed at protecting children from irreversible gender reassignment treatments, turning the tragedy into a political firestorm,” he wrote.

Reports that the Nashville shooter was transgender have also resulted in backlash against transgender people, with major political figures like Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance suggesting that the shooter’s gender identity was to blame for the murders.

“This promotion of violence is abhorrent and should not be tolerated by the Wyoming Legislature,” Eathorne continued in his letter, noting that a top aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned last week after posting a meme that featured a character from the film “Gloria” holding a gun in each hand with a caption that read: “Us when we see transphobes.”

By Monday morning, national outlets like Fox News, Breitbart and the Daily Caller had published stories on the Provenza’s post.

While defending her view that LGBTQ people have a right to arm and defend themselves, Provenza apologized on Monday for “failing to recognize the potential impact” of the meme.

“Especially in these divisive times, we must always maintain focus on working toward collaborative solutions to the problems facing our state and its residents,” she said in her statement.

Later on Monday, speaker of the House Albert Sommers issued a statement “strongly and unequivocally” condemning the lawmaker’s post while also calling resulting death threats against her “reprehensible and unlawful.”

“Again, there is simply no room in the legislative sphere for use of fear or threatened violence,” he said.

Sommers also noted Provenza’s apology for the potential negative impact of her post and called for her and other lawmakers “to take care that their actions on social media…” and promote civility, a message he emphasized during this year’s legislative session.

“I will continue to evaluate complaints that I receive on this issue according to rules of the Wyoming House of Representatives,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, the Wyoming Republican Party shared Eathorne’s letter on Facebook along with a message encouraging the public to join the party in “demanding appropriate repercussions” for Provenza’s action on social media.

“The Wyoming Republican Party strongly condemns violence of any kind as a response to political issues and has asked Legislative leadership to treat the incident with the seriousness it deserves,” the message reads.

The post includes a link for filing complaints against lawmakers.

It wouldn’t be the first time a lawmaker was stripped of their committee assignments. Last year, the Senate voted to remove Cheyenne Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard from his committee assignments for “using intimidating tactics against members of the Senate and members of the public.”

Being removed from committees strips lawmakers of much of their legislative power.

Provenza is currently a member of the House Education and Judiciary committees.