JACKSON — Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne won reelection to a third term as the state GOP's leader on Saturday, snuffing out the possibility that turnover in county parties would translate to changes in state-level leadership this year.

Eathorne, who has served as chairman of the party for five years and is close with former president Donald Trump, beat out Converse County rancher and former lawmaker Frank Moore in a 49-25 vote. Some have said that Eathorne's reelection to a third term is unusual, though it's allowed under the party's bylaws.

“I am your grassroots candidate. I am proven,” Eathorne said during his opening speech.

“You answer to the grassroots, the chairman answers to you. And that means we all need to be riding for the brand. The platform is our standard, and we need to continue to govern red and we're gonna save this state and save this nation.”

Moore, Eathorne's opponent, told the Star-Tribune that he had expected to win and was surprised by the outcome of the elections. He said he isn't sure if he'll run for chairman of the party again but plans to stay involved in the party.

"Whether I run again or not, it was a rewarding experience," Moore said.

Incumbent vice chairman David Holland also defended his post in a 49-25 vote against Sweetwater County GOP Chairman Elizabeth Bingham. Incumbent secretary Donna Rice, a fourth-generation Wyomingite, attorney and small business owner, ran uncontested for reelection.

There were no additional nominations from the floor.

Eathorne's time as chairman has coincided with what many describe as the most fractured period of the Wyoming Republican Party's recent history. Though some have praised his handling of the party's infighting, others say his leadership has instigated conflict. Nevertheless, the party has grown in dominance under his watch.

The rancher and former police officer is a controversial figure in the Wyoming GOP. A Star-Tribune investigation detailed revelations about the chairman ranging from infidelity to his taking of federal government subsidies. Photos and video appear to show him on restricted grounds during the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol. Leaked documents indicate that he was a member of the Oath Keepers, a militant right-wing organization, WyoFile reported.

Vice Chairman Holland, who also ran for his third term, is an Arizona native who moved to Wyoming in the ‘70s and has served on and off as a Republican precinct committeeman in Crook and Campbell counties since 1984.

“Folks, there's a war going on today in America, and we have to be aware and we have to be facing it. We can’t sit back and not address the things that are happening in our country,” Holland said during his speech.

“We have to be aware that we're in a war for the soul of America right now.” People in the audience emphatically voiced agreement.

Holland previously told the Star-Tribune that several of his concerns and priorities center on national issues, some of which have made their way into discussions in Wyoming — the crisis at the southern border, stopping what some call the “sexualizing” of children and worries about election integrity, though cases of voter fraud in Wyoming are extremely rare, to name a few.

The vice chairman of the party supports and fills in for the chairman as necessary but doesn’t have voting power at the national level like the chair, national committeeman and national committeewoman do.

Vice chairmen often run for the chairman post after serving for a couple terms. Holland told the Star-Tribune he had considered and turned down the idea of running for chairman because he supports Eathorne.

Changes in county GOP makeup this year put into question whether Eathorne and Holland, who both ran uncontested in the last leadership elections, had enough votes (the chairman, state committeeman and state committeewoman of each county get to vote for state GOP leadership). Several counties ousted hard-line conservatives in favor of more "traditional" Republican leadership, cutting into votes that would have likely backed Eathorne and Holland's reelection. Nevertheless, both candidates resoundingly won their races.

There were roughly 50 guests attending the meeting on Saturday. Several current members of the Legislature sat in the audience during the meeting, including Sens. Bob Ide, R-Casper, and Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Reps. Allen Slagle, R-Newcastle, Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, and Mike Yin, D-Jackson. State Auditor Kristi Racine, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, Secretary of State Chuck Gray and State Treasurer Curt Meier also attended the meeting.

Among the guests was Ben Mahrle, a precinct committeeman and member-at-large of the Laramie County GOP. Mahrle, who described himself as a "political refugee" from Colorado, said that what he considered at stake in the leadership elections was the "integrity of the party," and that coming from Colorado, a blue state, he has a "specific concern" about this. Though he wasn't strongly rooting for a particular candidate, he said that he thought Eathorne had been "doing a good job," and that he didn't see a reason to change leadership.

Crystal MacGuire, a Natrona County GOP precinct committeewoman and the spouse of the county party's chairman, Joe MacGuire, said prior to the elections that what she saw as being at stake was "flipping the party" in favor of new leadership. She described the current state of the party as "full of hatred and prejudice." "It's at an apex right now," she said, adding that she believes a flip sometime soon is inevitable.

Hot Springs County GOP Chairman Cheryl Aguiar similarly saw this as the crux of what was at stake in the elections, though she was rooting for the incumbents.

"One side is interested in having a 'big tent,'" Aguiar said, referring to the Moore-Bingham slate. "The other side is: 'Get out of my tent!'"

Aguiar mentioned that the Hot Springs County GOP was one county party that declined to talk with Moore about his candidacy prior to the elections.

This story has been updated.