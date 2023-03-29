Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne's upcoming bid for reelection would break from the tradition of GOP chairmen stepping down after two terms, some in the party say.

The state GOP chairman hasn't officially announced his candidacy, but voiced his intention to run for reelection at a private meeting, Wyoming Republican Party Executive Director Kathy Russel said. (Eathorne hasn't responded to the Star-Tribune's requests for comment.)

Multiple political observers said they don't recall another instance of a Wyoming Republican Party chairman serving or running for a third term, at least in Wyoming's recent history. Though there's nothing in the party's bylaws that prohibits someone from doing so, several sources said it's unusual. The informal limit may stem from the amount of work that the role requires, which could bar people from attending to other responsibilities like work and family, some said.

"I think that he should follow tradition and after two terms step aside and make way for new, fresh leadership," Joe MacGuire, chairman of the Natrona County GOP, which has frequently clashed with state GOP leadership, said.

Park County GOP Chairman Martin Kimmet, a staunch supporter of Eathorne's, suggested a different approach: "Let the body decide whether they want to put him back in there again."

Eathorne became vice chair of the state Republican Party in 2017 and rose to the chairmanship four months later to fill a vacancy. He was then elected to be chairman in 2019.

His tenure as chairman of the Wyoming GOP has overseen perhaps the most fractured period in the party's history — a development that some say his leadership has incited, while others say he's managed differences within the party well. There's no debate, however, that the party has grown in dominance under his leadership.

Eathorne himself is a controversial figure. A 2022 Star-Tribune investigation of the GOP chairman detailed revelations about him ranging from infidelity to his taking of federal government subsidies. Photos and video from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol appear to show Eathorne on restricted grounds, though he had said prior to the material being released that he only made a "brief stop in the vicinity of the Capitol." According to leaked documents, he's a member of the Oath Keepers, a militant right-wing organization, WyoFile reported.

Eathorne has also become close with former president Donald Trump, appearing onstage with him as one of the first speaker's at Trump's May rally in Casper.

“I would run through barbed wire for that guy, how ‘bout you?” Eathorne said, referring to the former president.

Wyoming Republicans are divided over their support for Eathorne. Some believe he's the best thing that's happened for the Wyoming GOP in recent memory. Kimmet, who said he'll "without a doubt" support Eathorne's reelection bid, described the state GOP chairman as someone who has smoothly navigated differences within the party.

"He stands up for all the values in the (Republican Party) platform," Kimmet said.

"When you're chairman, you've got to herd cats, and he's just done an excellent job doing that."

Others, like former state lawmaker Diemer True, say Eathorne is "the worst chairman" the state party has ever had.

"He's created a rift in the Republican Party that wasn't necessary," Diemer, who served as chairman of the Wyoming GOP in the 90s, said.

At this point, no one else has stepped up publicly to challenge Eathorne in his bid for reelection. It's unclear if a potential challenger would have enough votes to be a serious threat to his candidacy — though GOP leadership in several counties turned over this year in favor of more "traditional" Republicans who are unlikely to back Eathorne, the change may not be enough to tip the balance.

The Wyoming Republican Party leadership elections will take place in May in Jackson.

