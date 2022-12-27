A look back on the politicization of school boards and the controversy over books

Some people describe Wyoming as a haven, as a place that stays its own course even while national politics roils around it.

But in recent years that has changed drastically. The grip of national politics came to the forefront in Wyoming's elections this year, perhaps most notably in the politicization of school board races, the place that some in the Republican party have identified as a crucial ideological battleground. A lot of that battle has focused on school library books. Many of those books center on LGBTQ issues.

On Nov. 28, trustees of the Natrona County School Board voted to keep two controversial LGBTQ books in one of the district's high school libraries, with the condition that parents be given an opt-in option for their kids to access the titles.

That decision came after a year of controversy over the two books in question -- "Gender Queer," a graphic novel about the author's exploration of gender and sexuality, and "Trans Bodies, Trans Selves," a resource guide for transgender individuals.

Over the year preceding the Nov. 28 meeting, Natrona County's school board meetings had been packed, whereas they had been almost empty in years before. Public testimony often took over an hour, and most of it focused on the books. At one meeting, a Casper city council candidate called a substitute teacher a pedophile for defending "Gender Queer." Police officers watching over the meeting intervened for the first time.

Prior to that meeting, a committee separate from the school board had reviewed the books and voted to keep them in the Kelly Walsh High School library. But then some community members appealed that decision, which forced the board itself to vote on the matter.

The meeting on Nov. 28 was also the last before newly elected trustees took their seats on the school board. Two of the members didn't run for reelection. Two more were ousted during the election. The four school board members have since been replaced by Michael Stedillie, a retired teacher, Kevin Christopherson, a former school board member and two members of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty -- Mary Schmidt and Jenifer Hopkins, both of whom had steadfastly attended meetings, steering the conversation toward the books, which they called "pornographic," and doggedly advocating for getting rid of them.

"Through these non-issues, you've brought your politics to a non-partisan entity," McCullar said at her last meeting as a school board member, addressing Schmidt. "You have divided people into an 'us versus them' mentality."

The controversy over school books has touched other communities in Wyoming, including in Laramie and Campbell counties. And the tone that advocates against these LGBTQ-centered books have adopted has permeated Wyoming politics more broadly.

Outgoing state superintendent Brian Schroeder and state superintendent candidate Thomas Kelly railed against “gender ideology” in schools during their primary campaigns for the post. (Kelly dropped out to support Schroeder, and Schroeder ultimately lost the Republican nomination to Republican state superintendent-elect Megan Degenfelder.)

In October, Schroeder hosted an event in Cheyenne meant to bring attention to what he said he considers to be the no. 1 issue plaguing Wyoming schools right now: the "sexualization" of minors. Speakers at the event said that they don't "participate in the ideology of gender fluidity," or warned against a speculative “epidemic of people wanting to de-transition.” Part of that event focused on ousting certain books from school libraries. Like in Natrona County, several of those books concern LGBTQ issues.

State superintendent-elect Degenfelder has taken a more quiet stance on the ongoing battle over books in school libraries. But at an October Natrona County School Board meeting, she stated unequivocally that she thinks the books that were under scrutiny in the school district should go.

“Explicit and arousing sexual graphics are not the best and only way to support our LGBTQ students,” she said. “There are many places for books such as ‘Gender Queer,’ and ‘Trans Bodies, Trans Selves’ to exist as resources for adult individuals.”

She ended her comment saying that she is ready to work with the school board to “navigate these difficult issues.”