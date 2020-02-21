After Nichols dismissal, lawmakers push efforts to study UW governance

“It’s something that certainly has been up in the air and of very serious concern in a place where the turnover in presidents has been enormous in the past five years,” she said.

The university is looking for its fifth permanent president since late 2013.

Speaker Steve Harshman, a Casper Republican, said “what we’re all talking about is a leadership issue.” He, too, noted the high presidential turnover. He said he had “no idea” what happened with Nichols and that he only knew what he read in the paper. But he said he thought the university would be fine, and he opposed the study.

The House split the amendment, removing the $1 million price tag for the study. But it very narrowly approved the study itself, on a 29 to 28 vote.

High profile and controversial actions by the university board, like Nichols’ sudden demotion and an April 2018 sweep of department accounts into pools controlled by the trustees, are driving staff frustration and his desire for the study, Rothfuss said.

“Those are all the kinds of things I’m hearing about and so I think it’s probably a good time for us to have that conversation,” he said.