American Legion Post 307 first of its kind in the state

“We’ve actually been trying to get one started for a while,” Lish said. “It’s pretty epic for our department.”

The American Legion hopes to one day have a post set up at each college in the state.

“It’s really thinking outside the box,” Lish said. “It helps bring the younger veterans into the American Legion, which wouldn’t typically join.”

During the application process, Yeager learned that there wasn’t an American Legion post with Wyoming’s area code.

“We couldn’t believe that number wasn’t taken and it didn’t take us long to get ahold of it,” he said.

Post 307 is named in honor of Staff Sgt. Brian Bland, a fallen Marine from Newcastle, Yeager’s hometown. He said Bland was “one of the best among us,” and Post 307 will “strive to bring his very presence back to life among us in all that we do.”

It is not meant to be in competition with American Legion Post 42, Yeager said. Post 307’s main purpose is to help veterans with paperwork that can be needlessly complicated.

“There are support systems out there that can get us where we need to go,” Yeager said. “It’s the use of those systems that is just a bureaucratic headache.”