Antisemitic, threatening email sent to University of Wyoming staffer

The email came two days after the completion of the themed webinar, “Allyship, White Privilege and Social Justice Racism” hosted by the UW Black Studies Center on April 28.

The webinar, open to the public, provided an in-depth examination of the complexities involved with conscious social justice work.

Because of the timing and his recent work with Dixon, Herdt believes the offender who sent him the hate mail participated in the event.

“It’s unfortunately not surprising and reaffirms the need for (racial justice) advocacy,” Herdt said.

Chad Baldwin, associate vice president of communications at UW commented on behalf of President Seidel, stating he was aware of the situation and was horrified.

Any communication, be it telephoned, electronic or written, either to a person, a person’s immediate family, or anyone at the school in which the person is a student or employee is considered a misdemeanor under Wyoming State Statute Title 6 and punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, $1,000 fine or both.

This, however, is only possible if there is an identifiable offender to charge and prosecute. The anonymity provided through an electronic platform, Herdt alluded to, makes it difficult to identify a legitimate offender.